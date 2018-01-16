Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of a Northwood Golf Club say Hillingdon Council have "taken away the history of our club" in order to market the clubhouse as a wedding venue.

Club members were "devastated" after being informed at their AGM in December that the council had taken down their honours boards as people hiring the venue did not want them on the wall.

However, members of Haste Hill Golf Club allege that the council has provided no evidence for this claim.

In place of the honours boards, the council offered to provide the club with a "small digital honours board", said Haste Hill president John Paterson.

“I'm devastated at what the council have done. They have taken away the history of our club," Mr Paterson said.

"I have played here since 1980 and now all my memories have gone. These people don’t really understand, do they?”

The honours boards chart the history of achievements at the club, which opened in the 1930s, in some instances charting achievements of three generations of the same family.

Boards from two conference rooms and the bar have al been removed by the council.

A spokesman for Hillingdon Council said: "Haste Hill golf course in Northwood is owned by the council and we recently invested more than £250,000 into renovating the club house, which now benefits from an improved bar area, toilets and car parking facilities for all our customers to enjoy. A new irrigation system has also been installed on the course.



"The public golf course and its clubhouse is very popular and open to everyone, and the venue is also hired out to the public for events and weddings to increase revenue.

"Haste Hill Golf Club is a separately organised members group that uses the course but does not contribute financially to the building or its upkeep, and their 26 wooden honours boards displayed in the function rooms were dissuading people from hiring the venue.

"The boards were removed during the refurbishment and the council offered to replace them with a digital board instead.



"The club house is set amongst beautiful surroundings and we hope that the refurbishment will encourage more residents to visit; whether to play golf or to celebrate a special occasion."

