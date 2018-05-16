The video will start in 8 Cancel

A "splendid" six-year-old girl who contracted meningitis soon after she was born at a west London hospital will receive more than £3 million in NHS damages.

The young girl, who was born at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington in 2012 and cannot be named for legal reasons, needs 24-hour care, has severe learning difficulties and sight and feeding problems.

'Very sadly, when she only a few weeks old she contracted meningitis," Judge David Allan QC told London's High Court on Wednesday (May 16).

"There was delay in diagnosing that condition and in providing treatment," he added.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, admitted breach of duty for the delay in diagnosing the infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

But there was "considerable dispute" about what impact that delay had, the court heard.

Experts for the young girl said it made a big difference to the extent of her disabilities.

But experts for the NHS Trust were "qually adamant that the delay made no difference".

Following negotiations, however, the NHS Trust agreed to a final settlement in the case.

The girl will receive a lump sum of £3 million, as well as index-linked payments of £61,000 a year to cover the costs of her care for life.

"I have no hesitation at all in approving the proposed settlement," said the judge. "It seems to me to be very sensible."

The girl's barrister, John De Bono QC, said her parents would receive £134,000 as some recognition of all the care they have given her.

"They have done everything for their daughter. They have organised their entire lives around her and will continue to do so," added Mr De Bono.

Margaret Bowron QC, for the NHS Trust, said the claimant was a "splendid little girl who makes the absolute best of what has happened to her".

The barrister praised the "unstinting love, care and attention" the girl's parents have given her.

"She is lucky to have them and they to have her," added Miss Bowron.

Judge Allan said looking after their daughter was "challenging and onerous" for her parents.

He paid tribute to the "quality of care they have provided" her and said he hoped the payout would be "of lasting benefit both, of course, to her and her parents".