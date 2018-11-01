Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little girl was injured in a crash with a fire engine outside Ladbroke Grove Tube station while it was on its way to an emergency call.

The child was taken to a central London hospital after the crash at around 8.30am on Thursday (November 1) but her injuries are "not thought to be serious", according to a Met Police spokesman.

The busy road outside the station was briefly closed during rush hour after the serious crash and several bus routes were diverted.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "A fire engine from North Kensington station was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Ladbroke Grove this morning.

"The engine was travelling on its way to an emergency call.

"London Ambulance Service crews treated the pedestrian on scene for minor injuries and they were taken to hospital as a precaution."

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 8.25am on Thursday (November 1) to Ladbroke Grove to a road traffic collision involving a child and a fire engine.

"Officers attended. The girl has been taken to a central London hospital - her injuries are not thought to be serious."

Transport for London (TfL) tweeted at about 9am on Thursday (November 1) to warn bus passengers and drivers of a "serious traffic collision".

Several bus routes were diverted after the emergency services blocked the B450 Ladbroke Grove between the station and Basset Road to respond to the incident, although all have now returned to normal.

The London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade have both been contacted for comment on this incident.

