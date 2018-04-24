The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old girl remained in custody on Tuesday morning (April 24) after two teenagers were airlifted to hospital following a stabbing in West Kensington.

At 5.35pm on Monday (April 23), police officers were called to reports of a stabbing in North End Road.

Two teenagers injured in the incident were airlifted to hospital by London's air ambulance, which had landed nearby in Lillie Road.

Both girls suffered non-life threatening injuries but they remained in hospital on Tuesday morning.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene.

(Image: Mike de Selincourt)

North End Road, near The Clarence pub, was taped off for more than an hour while police investigated the crime scene .

The road was reopened shortly before 7pm.

Enquiries into the stabbing continue.