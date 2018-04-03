The video will start in 8 Cancel

Separate investigations have been launched after two teenagers were shot in different parts of London last night (Monday, April 2).

A 17-year-old girl died after she was found with gunshot wounds in Tottenham.

Police were called at approximately 9.35pm to Chalgrove Road to reports of a shooting.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found the teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.43pm.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and a post-mortem examination will also take place in due course.

In Walthamstow, a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot injuries and he is currently in a critical condition.

Police were called at approximately 10pm to Markhouse Road to reports of shots fired.

The emergency services attended and two teenage boys - aged 16 (Victim 1) and 15 (Victim 2) were found injured.

Victim 1 - was found suffering from gunshot injuries and Victim 2 from stab wounds.

They were both taken to an east London hospital.

Victim 1 remains in a critical condition and a condition update is due to be given imminently on the other victim.

There have been no arrests at this stage in relation to both incidents and they are not being treated as linked.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.