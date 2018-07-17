The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 12-year-old girl has sustained serious injuries after she was involved in a crash with a motorcycle near Feltham .

The crash, which involved a Yamaha motorcycle, occurred in Groveley Road, near Feltham, on Monday (July 16) at 6.20pm.

Surrey Police were called to the scene, near the junction with Oakhall Drive and opposite King George's Fields in Sunbury-on-Thames where they found the young girl injured.

The road was closed in both directions through the night, with Surrey Police tweeting that they were going to "forensically examine the scene" following the crash.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and the girl was rushed to St George's Hospital, in Tooting, where she is recovering from serious injuries.

The motorcycle rider also received treatment for minor injuries.

Surrey Police are now calling on anyone who may have witnessed the crash, near the border between Sunbury and Feltham, to contact them on 101 and quote the incident reference PR/P18169478.