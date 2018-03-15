The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's a chance too good to pass up for any gin and tonic lover .

You can grab a glass of your favourite tipple for free from two pubs in Fulham .

The offer comes from courtesy of Franklin & Sons, the the award-winning range of hand-crafted premium tonics, mixers and soft drinks.

It has partnered with The Epicurean Club to give away a free G&Ts from The Brown Cow and The Sands End .

On offer will be a delicious spring G&T crafted with Chase Extra Dry Gin, Franklin & Sons Natural Indian Tonic Water and fresh rosemary.

The giveaway is to help celebrate the arrival of spring after a rather long and chilly winter.

(Image: Franklin & Sons)

Jen Draper from Franklin & Sons said: “Following the recent cold snap, we are all looking forward to the days becoming lighter and warmer, so what better way to mark the changing seasons with a free G&T with Franklin & Sons?

"The British weather may leave much to be desired, but our seasonal produce is second to none and our Chase G&T is bound to put a spring in gin lovers’ steps this March!”

Franklin & Sons uses only natural ingredients without preservatives or artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners lending to perfectly pairing with today’s spirits.

How to claim your free G&T

All you have top do is download of The Epicurean Club app.

You'll receive a code, which you can redeem at any of the 21 Epicurean Club venues, including The Brown Cow and The Sands End.

To download the app, simply click on the following links

Apple Appstore: Click here .

Google Play Store: Click here .

There is now expiry date on the offer.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.