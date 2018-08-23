Teenagers up and down the country are heading back to school to find out their GCSE results.

The anxious wait will be over today (Thursday August 23) for thousands of pupils across west London, collecting results will a new grading system that has been gradually phased in.

The new GCSE grades now follow a numerical 1-9 format as opposed to letters - A*-G.

After collecting their results, students across west London will look towards either studying their A Levels at their chosen sixth form or college, working towards a BTEC, completing an apprenticeship or even beginning work.

From Hillingdon and Ealing to Hounslow and Harrow, we'll be updating you with the latest GCSE results from schools across west London boroughs.

(Image: Ben Stevens/PA Wire)

Please send your school's results, pictures and stories to katherine.clementine@reachplc.com. For the latest news and information, follow our live blog below.