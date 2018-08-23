Teenagers up and down the country are heading back to school to find out their GCSE results.
The anxious wait will be over today (Thursday August 23) for thousands of pupils across west London, collecting results will a new grading system that has been gradually phased in.
The new GCSE grades now follow a numerical 1-9 format as opposed to letters - A*-G.
After collecting their results, students across west London will look towards either studying their A Levels at their chosen sixth form or college, working towards a BTEC, completing an apprenticeship or even beginning work.
From Hillingdon and Ealing to Hounslow and Harrow, we'll be updating you with the latest GCSE results from schools across west London boroughs.
Please send your school's results, pictures and stories to katherine.clementine@reachplc.com. For the latest news and information, follow our live blog below.
"I have brilliant students and brilliant staff"
An amazing 78% of Year 11 students at Amersham School achieved five GCSE passes including English and Mathematics at grades 9-4 and 53% of these achieving at least five passes at a minimum of grade five including English and Mathematics.
In addition, 23% of all grades were at the ‘high pass’ level of seven or above.
Among the top performers is Timothy Nunn and Josh Evans, who each counted six top grades within their eleven GCSEs.
“All the hard work paid off and I am so happy with my results, especially a grade nine in Photography,” said student, Tilly Winson.
Headteacher Sharon Jarrett said:
I am so very pleased and enormously proud of each of our students in attaining their full academic potential. Amersham School is a very innovative and vibrant educational establishment and it is clear that our students have benefited from the way that we operate.
The positive comments that I have received today from students and parents alike demonstrate this – it’s lovely to hear. I have brilliant students, brilliant staff and life is, quite frankly, brilliant.
Villiers High School students praise teachers
Villiers High School in Southall recorded some of its best ever GCSE grades as anxious pupils opened their results today.
Abdulahi Abdikadir said he was “totally surprised” to get two 9 grades - the top mark available - as well as two 8s and four 7s.
Abdulahi said:
It was a long summer waiting for my grades. I started to doubt myself, and my memory of how it went.
My teachers were one of the biggest reasons I’ve got these grades.
I used to drop into their classrooms at lunch for extra help. If I had any confusion or difficulties they wouldn’t hesitate to help.
They gave me all the resources I needed - no-one ever said ‘no’ to me.
Rhiya Talwar scored five 9 grades, one 8, two 7s and two 6s.
The 16-year-old, whose achievements come three years after the passing of her father, said she felt he would have been proud of her grades.
She said:
When I got 7s in mocks, my teachers would always tell me I could do even better.
There was a lot of pressure. A lot of it was pressure I put on myself to do well. And it paid off.
Headteacher, Aruna Sharma added:
This is even more impressive considering the fact that the majority of subjects were examined under a new system for the first time this year.
Well done to all our students and we look forward to welcoming most of them into our Sixth Form to continue their studies for advanced qualifications.
A huge thank you to all our staff, parents and governors for supporting us in achieving these outstanding results.
Praise for Green School girls from head
Sally Yarrow, Executive Headteacher at The Green School for Girls in Isleworth, has shared how “incredibly proud” she is of the year 11 students and GCSE results “given the new, much harder, qualifications”.
She said:
“The results reflect the hard work that students and staff have put in.
“We are particularly pleased that 31% of all exams taken were at a grade 7 or higher with 3 students achieving the equivalent of 8 grade 9s and a further 20 students achieving at least one grade 9 amongst their exam results.
“Individual successes include Sarah, who achieved 8 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s, Amelie (7 grade 9s, 1 grade A* and 2 grade 8s) and Jessica (6 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s).”
Park Academy West London
Park Academy West London says “a massive well done” to students. This year saw students improve results from last year in English and Maths, with the percentage of students achieving English and Maths is 53%, an improvement from 2017 when the figure was 44%.
The principal Mr Delgado expressed his delight at the results and said: “The improvements were down to the dedication, perseverance and effort of students. It is a pleasure to see young people achieve such great results and to see them make the link between hard work and attainment. I also want to thank the parents and carers for supporting the Academy in its journey and would like to thank teachers for their drive and determination to make this opening chapter in Park’s history such a memorable one”.
Hannah Carley (pictured), achieved 3 grade 9s, 6 grade 8s and 1 grade 7. Hayden McQueen also celebrated a Grade 8 and 9 in English and English Literature respectively, as well as an outstanding set of other subject results.
Manuel celebrates 11 GCSE grades
An impressive 36% of pupils at Wetherby Senior School in Marylebone received grades of 9 / A* and the school is celebrating 100% pass rate in English, Maths and Science subjects.
Meanwhile 71% of grades awarded were at grade 7 / A or above.
Top performer, Manuel Carmo Costa received 11 GCSEs, 6 of which were graded A*, 2 secured at grade 8, the equivalent of A* and 2 at an A.
Headmaster, Seth Bolderow said:
Manuel has worked incredibly hard during his time at Wetherby Senior School, persevering in his studies and developing as in individual. His dedication to achieving, alongside the support from our creative and skilled teaching staff is evident in his final grades.
We are looking to forward to seeing Manuel build on his success when transitioning to Wetherby Sixth Form where he will continue to grow personally and academically through opportunities provided by the school. We wish him the best of luck in fulfilling his aspirations.
Isleworth and Syon School top performers pose for a picture
One in four students at Isleworth and Syon School for Boys sitting English received a grade between 9-7 (A*/A equivalent), which was two and a half times the national figure for boys.
In mathematics, 24% of pupils received the highest grades, compared with 17% nationally and the school’s combined science 9-7 results were 242% better than the national average.
The school’s top performer was Ali Nasiri, who gained six 9s, one 8, and two A grades.
Next were Arnav Gupta and Diallo Williams, both of whom had already gained one 9 last summer when sitting English language early, and today added two more 9s and four 8s each, as well as an A* and A respectively.
A happy day for boys at John Lyon School
Boys at John Lyon School in Harrow have collected their results this morning.
More than half of all Maths papers (52%) were graded the highest 9 or 8 and almost three-quarters of English Literature papers (71%) were awarded 9|8|7.
40% of all grades in the three Sciences were A* with 17 boys getting straight A* in the Sciences and 90% of Art grades were marked 9|8.
Six boys achieved nine or more A*|9|8 grades and 43 earned seven or more A|7 grades. Kinan Issa, Christopher Lau, Ibrahim Mohammad and Rishil Mehta all achieved a clean-sweep of top A*|9|8 grades.
Dhanesh Jegatheesan was celebrating an all-round success with grades 9|A*|A*|A*|8|8|8|8|8|B and with a career in Architecture in mind, will now move to the John Lyon Sixth Form to study Art, Physics, Maths and Economics.
John Lyon Head, Katherine Haynes, said:
“With reform to the structure of GCSE examinations and how they are now marked and graded, it was an especially tough year for this year’s students, but the results have proven that our outgoing Year 11 pupils have applied themselves with great dedication over the past two years.
“The very highest new 9 grade has been designed to represent the equivalent of a high A*, and therefore even more challenging to achieve, but that did not stop John Lyon pupils being awarded 70 of these grades in the 11 subjects being marked in the new way.
“While GCSE results day rightly marks the end of one period of our boys’ lives, they also signal the exciting step-up to A-Level study before higher education and the workplace beyond. We look forward to welcoming our GCSE pupils back as Lower Sixth students in September as they take on this new challenge.”
Outstanding results at St Mark's
St Mark’s in Hounslow are celebrating some outstanding results.
A spokeswoman said: “We are delighted with the outstanding GCSE results achieved by St Mark’s students this Summer.
“90% of students achieved a Standard pass in both English and Maths and 72% achieved strong passes, up on last year’s excellent outcomes. 40% of the grades achieved were 9-7 and 33 students achieved 8+ 9-7 grades.
“Congratulations in particular to Martyna Paluch who achieved 10 grade 9s (placing her in the top 1,000 students in the country) and to Sebastian Fox, Gabriel Millin and Thomas Moreland who achieved 9 grade 9s.”
Portland Place School celebrating 92% pass rate
Portland Place School in Marylebone is celebrating 92% overall pass rate, with significant achievement in the Modern Foreign Languages department which boasts 100% A-C grades secured in French, Chinese, German and Arabic.
GCSE Media Studies also records an impressive 100% pass rate with strong A-C grades attained by pupils
Headteacher, David Bradbury said:
It has been a successful academic year; the results are brilliant and we are very proud of our pupils and teaching staff for their hard work and commitment to achieving.
It is pleasing to see that we are going from strength to strength which gives us confidence that our method of teaching, focusing on individual attention in a nurturing and creative environment, enabling our pupils to fulfil their potential while expressing their creativity in our specialist facilities.
We wish our pupils the very best and look forward to seeing their future achievements.
The results from The Hurlingham Academy are in
Students and staff at The Hurlingham Academy are celebrating another year of spectacular GCSE success at the school.
84% of students achieved five or more 9-4/A*-C grades including English and maths, under this year’s new GCSE grading structure. This is double the number who achieved the equivalent measure in 2014, just before the school joined United Learning and became an academy.
In addition, a number of students achieved multiple grade 9s – the new highest level possible. These included: Elissavet Germanidou, who achieved six 9s, two A*s, an 8 and a 6; Jade Long, who achieved six 9s, an 8 and a 7; Allysa Holdsworth, who achieved four 9s, two 8s, two 7s and an A; Salvatore Peterson, who achieved three 9s, three 8s, two 7s and an A.
Leon Wilson, Principal of The Hurlingham Academy, said:
“All our students can take great pride in their achievements today which are yet another indicator of how far we have come as a school. Our year on year success is testament to everyone’s efforts and hard work – students, staff, parents and governors.
“We have always known that this school had significant potential and it is such a pleasure to see this come to fruition. It is truly a school that London can be proud of.
“I know these results will provide further motivation for all our younger year groups, confident in the knowledge that they have the potential to achieve and indeed exceed today’s successes in the future.”
Dame Sally Coates, Director of Secondary Academies at United Learning, said:
“I am very pleased for everyone at The Hurlingham Academy, who are celebrating yet another excellent set of results. Leon Wilson and his team deserve significant praise for the transformation they have achieved since the school joined United Learning in 2015.
“These outstanding results are testament to the ethos and vision that are displayed by everyone across the school and to Leon’s infectious enthusiasm and belief in what his students can achieve.”
Nower Hill High School is celebrating
Congratulations to Nower Hill High School students - 75% of which achieved 9-4 (previously A*-C) in English and Maths.
29% of all grades were 9-7 or A*/A and 79% of all grades were 9-4 or A*-C with 35 students achieving nine or more 9-7 / A*-C grades.
Chris Livesey, Headteacher said:
Once again we are delighted with this year’s excellent set of results.
The students have worked very hard and should feel very proud of themselves as we certainly are of them. No doubt they would want to join me in thanking their teachers and other staff for all the support they have been given over the years.
Well done to pupils overcoming learning difficulties!
Year eleven pupils at the specialist More House School in Frensham are celebrating GCSE and the BTEC equivalent success, having overcome the barriers posed by specific learning and language difficulties and in the face of challenging new GCSEs.
With an inspiring 64% A*-C (new grades 9-4) equivalent pass rate in their GCSE and equivalent BTEC courses, More House pupils have achieved what so many of them thought impossible before joining the school.
Diagnosed with Dyslexia, Speech and Language disorders, and associated specialist learning conditions, More House pupils travel a unique journey which must start with their learning to believe in themselves.
Despite 54% of the Year Eleven pupils having an Education, Health and Care Plan that belief has been proved well-placed by the school’s GCSE and equivalent Level 2 BTEC results this summer.
More House School, a registered charity and provides boarding education to boys with specific learning difficulties, including Dyslexia, or other language-based educational needs.
Queensmead School celebrating impressive results
Queensmead School is celebrating an impressive 72% of students achieving 9-4 and 55% achieving 9-5 in English and Maths.
There have also been some “outstanding” individual performances.
These include Isabella who achieved eight Grade 9s, a Grade 8, and a distinction and Karugan who is celebrating six Grade 9s, a Grade 8, a Grade A* and a Grade 7 - well done everyone!
Northwood School
Northwood School says its students are celebrating outstanding results, with many out-performing their targets. Among the high flyers was Paul Larbi who achieved a stunning 9 grade 9s. He said: “I am so delighted with my results and I can’t thank the teachers enough for all the support they’ve given me. Northwood is a fantastic school. They really care about every student. With these grades I feel I can do anything!”
Mark Anderson, head teacher, said: “I am so happy for the students. None of this would have happened without the hard work and dedication of the students themselves, combined with the unstinting support they’ve had from their teachers and parents. I am proud of each and every student.”
Mr Anderson added, “Though the changes to this year’s GCSE exam mean results cannot be compared with those of previous years, I am delighted how staff and students have responded to the demands of these more challenging GCSEs. Once again it looks as though our students will have made significantly better progress than students nationally.”
"Fantastic" grades at The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls
The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls, in Ealing is celebrating “fantastic” GCSE results.
A third of all exam grades in the school were Grades 7 – 9 (or equivalent), and one in every seven students in the school achieved eight or more grades 7-9 (or equivalent).
Top student, Milian Dana who is celebrating 10 grade 9/A*s! is pictured with other high achievers.
Headteacher, Rachel Kruger said:
At our core we have exceptional teaching and a solid, broad curriculum, and that has meant that our staff and students have not swayed with the winds as performance measures have changed over the years. Instead, our teaching and learning model has stood the test of time and has consistently produced results to be proud of.
Our girls have worked incredibly hard and have been supported by truly fantastic teachers, governors and parents – The exam results pay testament not only to their hard work and ambition, but also the high standard that can be expected of an Ellen Wilkinson education.
Greenford High School pupil receives top GCSE grade...in Year 9!
One Greenford High School has achieved a top GCSE grade - despite having only just completed Year 9.
Her Mum, Aileen, said:
“My daughter Ellie Potter sat her RE GCSE. She achieved 9. The whole family is so proud of her.”
St Augustine's, Westminster
Westminster City Council cabinet member for economic development, education and community Cllr David Harvey, visited pupils at St Augustine’s CE High School.
He met Anfal Elshaikh who achieved Two 9 grades, in biology and maths, plus six 8 grades and an ‘A’ in psychology as well as Nancy Salem who accomplished four 9 grades, in History, English literature, English and Religious studies in addition to an 8 in biology.
In a statement, Cllr Harvey said: “Whatever your background, Westminster is one of the best places to go to school – and success stories like Anfal and Nancy prove that our pupils, like our schools, are truly world class.
“As today’s GCSE recipients look ahead to further learning – whether this takes place at school, college or in the workplace – I want Westminster to be a place where all talents can prosper. I’ll be working with employers in every part of our city to make sure that their doors are open to young people from the communities on their doorsteps”.
Barnhill Community High's Progress 8 score in the top 10% of the country
Barnhill Community High are reporting outstanding GCSE results today, with grades improving “yet again” compared to last year.
The school’s Progress 8 score, which measures students’ progress has risen to +0.6, putting Barnhill Community High in the top 10% of the country.
English and Maths grades were above the national average with 50% of students achieving the new and challenging Grade 5 or above in both subjects.
An impressive 64% of students achieved Grade 4 or above in English and Maths this year. Top GCSE grades are also excellent with 24% of students achieving Grade 7 or higher in English and Maths.
Mohamed Omar achieved an incredible seven Grade 9s as well as one Grade 8, one Grade 7 and one A*. He said:
“I’m so happy. It’s even better than I thought it would be!”
Only 1,000 of the 500,000 students receiving results today achieved Grade 9 in all subjects.
Adel Abdereshed achieved six Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, one A* and one A. Adel beamed as he opened his envelope and was eager to share his amazing results with his friends!
George Sims also celebrated with friends when he opened his envelope to find he had achieved one Grade 9, five Grade 8s, four Grade 7s and one Grade 6. He said:
“I got a 9 in English! This is amazing I am so happy!”
Samira Harhouf wore a big smile as she discovered she achieved one Grade 9, three Grade 8s and seven Grade 7s. Samira and her friends shared results with each other and were extremely happy.
Jake Elliot also smiled with pride as he showed friends and teachers his results, for which he achieved one Grade 9, five Grade 8s and five Grade 7s.
A spokesperson for the school said:
“We would like to congratulate all of our students and wish them well as they proceed to the next step on their educational journey.
“We look forward to welcoming many of our students back in September at Barnhill Sixth Form.”
One very proud mum of two Harrow High School boys
The results from Harrow High School are in.
Suela Merkaj achieved an incredible 8 grade 9s and an A* in further maths. She said:
“I honestly can’t believe it! I thought I’d done well but whoever thinks they’ve done this well!
“I’m going on to do A-levels in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Maths at Harrow High sixth form, I’m so, so pleased.”
Meanwhile Daniel and Victor Cadenas Soto achieved 7 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s plus an A** in further maths between them. Their very proud mum was too overwhelmed to comment!
Angelina Raja Vijayasenan achieved an outstanding 4 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 A* results. She said:
“I am so pleased with what I have achieved here at Harrow High School, I’d like to thank all the teachers who have pushed me to do better than I expected, I now plan on going on to Harrow High sixth form to continue my studies.”
Haydon School pupils collect their results
Haydon School in Pinner have shared these pictures as pupils collect their results this morning.
Results are in from Elthorne Park High School
Elthorne Park High School staff and students are celebrating 78% of students gaining grades 9-4 in English and Maths and 60% achieving grades 9-5.
48% of the year obtained an EBacc – double the national average!
82 grade 9s or A*s were achieved overall.
The Hanwell school’s top achievers are George Powell (7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and a grade 7), Nithila Daby (7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 2 grade 7s), George Stephens (6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 7) and Curtis Parfitt-Ford (6 grade 9s and 5 grade 8s).
They are also delighted with the achievement of Susan Idris, who has made phenomenal progress against the odds since joining them from overseas as an EAL student less than two years ago.
Susan achieved an amazing 8 9-4 grades overall including English and Maths!
Headteacher Eliot Wong said:
“These incredible results are a testament to both our amazing students and dedicated, expert staff. We continue to improve more and more each year and I am once again immensely proud of everyone that makes our community here at Elthorne so successful.
“I look forward to welcoming all of our outstanding students back to our sixth form to undertake the wide range of A levels and BTECs that we have on offer, following our equally outstanding set of Post 16 results this year!”
What are the GCSE grade boundaries?
Under sweeping GCSE reforms in England, traditional A* to G grades have been replaced with a 9 to 1 system, with 9 the highest mark.
In general, a grade 7-9 is roughly equivalent to A-A* under the old system, while a grade 4 and above is roughly equivalent to a C and above.
Grade boundaries are set by exam boards after marking has taken place, to take account of how demanding the papers were.
Here are the grade boundaries for some of the main subjects in the higher tier papers this year.
Under exam board Edexcel (subject, grade 4 score, grade 7 score):
- Mathematics, 20.8%, 57.9%
- Biology, 26.5%, 56.9%
- Chemistry, 26%, 56%
- English language, 46.9%, 69.4%
- English literature, 41.9%, 68%
- Physics, 25.5%, 57.5%
- French, 33.2%, 57.1%
- German, 28.9%, 55.7%
- Spanish, 30.7%, 57.1%