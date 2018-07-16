The video will start in 8 Cancel

A station on the Piccadilly Line has been temporarily renamed after England's football manager as the team returned home from the World Cup.

Days after England finished fourth in the tournament, Southgate Tube station was renamed for 48 hours in honour of Gareth Southgate.

The Grade II listed station, in Enfield, will have the manager's name displayed on platform signs, in the ticket hall and outside the station until the end of Tuesday (July 17).

Mark Wild, managing director of London Underground at Transport for London , said: “The great performance of the England team this summer brought people of all ages together in celebration.

"We’re delighted to be able to show our appreciation to Gareth and the team by renaming the station in his honour.

"This is another great example of how we, and brands, can work creatively together."

The squad's fourth place in Russia was England's best result since they also lost in the semi-final in Italy in 1990. The team returned from St Petersburg on Sunday afternoon.

Sundeep Kaur, head of UK and Ireland merchant services at Visa, added: “Gareth and his team are back after doing a fantastic job in Russia and making the whole country proud.

"We’re really excited to be able to celebrate their collective success alongside TfL."