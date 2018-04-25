The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang whose ringleader stormed eight bookmakers - in less than a week - wielding a gun and demanding money from the till are now behind bars.

The trio carried out a spate of armed robberies at bookies across Harrow, Brent and Hertfordshire, even managing to target three separate shops in a day - getting away with £2,000 in total.

They were jailed for a total of 31 years after admitting conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The robbers targeted various bookmakers including Ladbrokes, Coral, Betfred and William Hill in the Harrow, Finchley and Bushey Heath area between November 22 and November 28 last year.

Harrow Crown Court heard how Suleyman Karayilan, 41, of Bowater Road, Wembley, was caught on CCTV entering the bookmakers, producing a handgun and demanding money from the till during each of the crimes.

He was sentenced to 11 years and four months' imprisonment on Tuesday (April 24) at Harrow Crown Court.

Getaway driver Anthony Wright, 38, of Montrose Road, Harrow, was jailed for 11 years.

While their accomplice, Dean Smith, 22, of no fixed address, who held the door open to facilitate Karayilan's escape during six of the eight robberies, was also also jailed for nine years, on the same day.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Scott Hartley, of the Met's Flying Squad, said: "These men were responsible for a series of violent robberies in a short space of time.

"A swift investigation by the Flying Squad quickly identified these men.

"As a result of the fact they were arrested in possession of the gun and stolen cash, an overwhelmingly strong case was built against these defendants, leaving them no option to plead guilty.

"The lengthy sentences handed out by the judge reflect the severity of offences involving the use of a firearm.

"I would like to thank all the officers from the Flying Squad involved in this operation who acted with the utmost professionalism to bring this series of armed robberies to a swift conclusion."

The three men were arrested by Flying Squad officers immediately after they carried out a robbery at Coral in High Road, Bushey Heath.

Karayilan was found to be in possession of a gas powered 'BB' gun along with approximately £90 that had been stolen minutes earlier.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Which bookies did the robbers target?

1. Robbery at Coral, in Preston Road, Harrow, at 8.10pm on November 22, 2017

2. Robbery at Ladbrokes, in College Hill Road, Harrow, at 8.30pm on November 22, 2017

3. Robbery at Coral, in Uxbridge Road, Pinner, at 7.34pm on November 23, 2017

4. Attempted robbery at Ladbrokes, in Kenton Park Parade, Harrow, at 8.20pm on November 23, 2017

5. Robbery at William Hill, in Streatfield Road, Harrow, at 8.26pm on November 23, 2017

6. Attempted robbery at Coral, in Ballards Lane, Finchley, just before 7pm on November 26, 2017

7. Robbery at Betfred, in Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury, at 7.25pm on November 26, 2017

8. Robbery at Coral, High Road, in Bushey Heath, Hertfordshire, at 7.30pm on November 28, 2017