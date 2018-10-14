Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A "ruthless" gang of men stole entire cash machines from stores in and around London by ramming vehicles into shop fronts.

The audacious robberies took place from February 1 to March 8, during which time the gang managed to ram raid five different stores including stores in Hounslow and Northolt .

The group's first cash machine was stolen just before midnight on February 5 from a store in Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire.

Three days later, the gang were at it again in Farnborough, Hampshire, at around 11pm. A member of the public saw one of the men exit their car wielding an axe. They tried to intervene but the gang member raised the axe above their head and threatened them.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Another witness decided to follow the gang and made a note of their number plate and passed on all the information to police. The High Sheriff put the witness forward for a special commendation.

On February 12, the gang targeted a machine in Hotspur Road, Northolt at around 10.45pm. This time, police arrived just as they were loading the cash machine into the back of their car.

In a frenzied bid to escape, they rammed the police car several times before eventually making a break for it.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

After a two-week pause, the gang were at it again, stealing a cash machine from Clacket Lane Services on the M25 near Westerham.

Just after midnight on March 7 the gang targeted a shop in Brabazon Road, Hounslow. This time police arrived swiftly, arresting Kirk McInerney and Patrick McInerney red handed.

Liam Keenan. 40, managed to escape from the scene in the getaway car but was arrested later in Stanwell, near his home in The Nightingales

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The remaining gang member Benn Watson, 39, surrendered himself to a police station in Hounslow on March 12 after Met Police launched a Flying Squad investigation.

Two dumped cash machines had been discovered in Bedfont Lanes, Hounslow on February 9. Detectives in the case were later able to verify that these had been the two machines stolen after the first two ram raids.

All four gang members were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, which Kirk McInerney, 29 and Patrick McInerney, 37, pleaded guilty to.

Keenan and Watson were also convicted of conspiracy to steal.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Kirk McInerney, of Lower Road, Denham, Patrick McInerney of Aycliffe Road, Borehamwood and Watson, of Long Lane, Stanwell were all jailed for nine years at a Woolwich Crown Court hearing on Friday (October 12).

Keenan was jailed for eight years at the same hearing. All four were acquitted of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Detective Constable Matt Hollands from the Met’s Flying Squad said: “These men showed ruthlessness in the commission of these offences and it is clear they were intent on using violence and weapons to ensure they were successful.

“They showed no concern for the welfare or safety of any member of the public, employees of the venues, or the police when they drove their vehicles at shops, doors, and police cars at speed.

“These four showed no regard for the law, and attempted to carry out audacious crimes with no fear of retribution, but this case should send a clear message to anyone considering carrying out such acts that we will work incredibly hard to identify you, arrest you, and bring you to justice.”