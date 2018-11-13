Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of brazen thieves smashed their way through Selfridges in a car and made off with luxury handbags in a matter of minutes.

The four raiders arrived at the luxury Oxford Street department store in two cars at 4.15am on Tuesday (November 13) in Oxford Street, with one smashing through the doors.

A security guard tried to stop the gang but one of the suspects took out a knife and the guard was forced to retreat while they drove at a second guard.

There were two in each car and they stole “high-value” handbags, according to Met Police.

DC Tom Aylward from Westminster CID said: "This raid was targeted and lasted a matter of minutes.

“My team are busy collecting witness accounts and recovering vital CCTV footage of the burglary at the store and of the suspects leaving the scene.

"Thankfully nobody was injured.

“I'd like to appeal for those who may have been in the area at the time and saw the individuals involved, either at the scene or fleeing, to get in touch with police and send us any images and footage that they may have.

"All the suspects were males - at this time we are still trying to establish a full description."

The group fled in one of the cars they had arrived in, this is described as a white VW Golf. This car made off heading north and turned left into Wigmore Street.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 re CAD 761/13 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also tweet information to @MetCC.