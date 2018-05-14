Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gang members obstructed police who were trying to help a man who was stabbed in the street after a private party at an Earl’s Court club, a committe meeting has heard.

Another man had head injuries and police were faced with a “hostile crowd” after the incident in Templeton Place on April 14 involving gang members from outside the area, Kensington and Chelsea’s licensing committee heard.

Police were so concerned about problems in dispersing people from the Vaudeville Club at the My Place Hotel, in Trebovir Road, they asked the council to suspend the licence.

The previous month, on March 24, police said there was another stabbing in the street, when two men were assaulted.

At a review at Kensington Town Hall on Monday (May 14) the committee was shown a video which showed incidents of bad behaviour, some taken from body cameras worn by security staff. The press and public were excluded from the screening.

Lawyer Edmund Gritt said the police were concerned about “persistent and repeated failures in crowd dispersal”.

The review was triggered by the incident on April 14 after a private function "which was subsequently discovered " to have involved a prominent gang member from another borough. Mr Gritt said it "was attended by gang members from other boroughs”.

The club’s owner told the hearing he did not know who the person was and explained the club had only opened eight times this year - and only for private functions.

The hearing heard from residents about their concerns about behaviour after people left the club over several months.

Resident Mumeer Taskar described a series of antisocial incidents in the streets after events at the club. Residents were so concerned they met with the owner last October. He said there were problems with people urinating in Spear Mews, congregating in Templeton Place and cars playing loud music.

He said: “I have seen clearly intoxicated people getting in and out of cars. This is a serious risk. If this continues there will be a very serious car accident.

“At the least somebody’s property will be damaged, at the worst someone will run a person over.”

He told the committee: “It was only a matter of time before a violent incident broke out.”

Aidan McCarthy from Women’s Pioneer Housing said residents at the sheltered housing Mary Smith Court, in Trebovir Road, said residents “throughout the building” had complained about loud voices and engine noise.

The owner apologised for what happened on April 14 and said he would never knowingly have put his staff and family at risk.

In a statement before the committee, he said: “We are very particular about searches, we do a body search using a metal detector, thoroughly check bags and purses, and everyone is scanned.”

He said he was planning a complete change for the club, with more ambient music, and new management and security.

Premises supervisor Saira Aziz told the committee: “It’s certainly not in our interest to upset the residents or people in the hotel.”

Lawyer Roger Mullender, acting for the hotel, said: “The club has had international people like Madonna and Annie Lennox on the premises.”

He added: “You have seen a video of disturbing incidents, but this club has been very successful over the years. Thousands of people have enjoyed this club.”

He said it had no association with gangs.

New security manager Nick Epstein said the club would have a minimum of six door staff and would also patrol nearby streets to prevent noise. It is also planning staggered dispersal, the meeting heard.

The committee is considering whether to remove the licence for the basement area, or set new conditions. It will let the hotel owners and residents know within a few days.