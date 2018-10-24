Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the deceiving gang leader who stole thousands of pounds from vulnerable people at London Underground stations.

Amin Alnoor targeted passengers and tourists using cash and ticket machines at a number of stations across the capital, slyly observing their PIN numbers before stealing their card and withdrawing money.

Over the course of a number of years, the 28-year-old coordinated the distraction thefts with a team working with him.

The thefts happened at London Underground stations in Central London, including Gloucester Road, Holborn, Finchley Road, South Kensington and Oxford Street stations.

Between June 2017 and January 2018, Alnoor, acting with others, would distract and confuse tourists and passengers using ATM or ticket machines at the stations. When they were using the machines he would then observed their PIN and then steal their card.

Immediately afterwards, he would then withdraw large quantities of cash from the victims bank account.

After a complex enquiry, British Transport Police (BTP) officers raided Alnoor’s house on May 3 earlier this year, where he was found hiding in the loft.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to steal, and at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 1 he was jailed for four years.

Alnoor was also ordered to pay more than £9,000 in compensation to his victims.

DC Alison Levi, from BTP, said: “The investigation into Alnoor’s deceiving action was extremely complex and involved a number of victims, however I am pleased he has been handed a prison sentence.

“He targeted vulnerable individuals, exploiting their unfamiliarity of the city or transport network, and then stealing their bank card and money. I am grateful that the judge ordered he compensate his victims by returning some of the stolen cash to his victims.

“CCTV evidence proved vital in this case, as we were able to accurately and clearly depict Alnoor’s tactics to deceive his victims. I hope this sentence demonstrates that we have the power to identify and bring offenders to justice.”