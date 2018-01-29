Load mobile navigation
You could win this stunning home for just £5!

This stunning two-bed home is being raffled for just £5!

HayesHayes fatal crash: Old Bailey date set for man charged over fatal collision in which three teenagers died
Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday morning (January 29)
HayesHayes fatal crash: Memorial bench to honour three 'sweet' boys Harry, George and Josh
A GoFundMe page has been set up to fund a bench in memory of Josh, George and Harry
PropertyYou could win this stunning Richmond home for just £5 in the London House Raffle
A two-bed Victorian cottage is up for grabs for just £5 in the London House Raffle
HammersmithHammersmith flooding: Travel delays as King Street remains closed three days after severe flooding led to mass evacuation
More than 100 people were evacuated due to severe flooding in King Street on Friday (January 26)
HayesHayes fatal crash: CCTV images of man police want to speak to released after Audi crash killed three teenage boys
At least two males are believed to have left the Audi A5 after the tragic fatal collision
West London NewsCandles and floral tributes at scene of Hayes fatal crash
Flowers and messages line the pavement where three teenagers lost their lives on Friday (January 26)
Traffic and TravelM4 collision leads to traffic chaos and delays of up to an hour on A40 near Uxbridge and Denham
Motorists have been warned about serious delays to their journeys
HammersmithMissing man Chuni Kalsi: Vulnerable pensioner disappeared from Charing Cross Hospital a week ago
Anyone who has seen Mr Kalsi is urged to call police on 101
Kensington and Chelsea London Borough CouncilWho is your unsung hero? The Mayor of Kensington and Chelsea wants to honour the people making a real difference in YOUR community
In a year when thousands came forward to help after the Grenfell Tower fire, the council wants to hear about people who have done so much to help their community
WembleyJewellery worth thousands 'stolen' from Jubliee line train near Wembley
Police have issued CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak to after he picked up the bag but is not thought to have handed it in to train staff or police
Queens Park Rangers FCQPR attacker becomes the latest player to leave club by mutual consent
The attacker has left the west London club by mutual consent as the Hoops look to further trim their squad before the end of the month.
Queens Park Rangers FCQPR take Arsenal winger and former Birmingham City midfielder on trial as they line up against Colchester United
The duo line up for Paul Hall's under-23s side as they face Colchester United this afternoon.
Brentford FCBrentford agree partnership with Porsche West London
The west Londoners have signed a host of agreements with businesses in the local community, and the club's partners have grown, in part, due to the digital advertising hoardings
Fulham FCFulham live: We discuss Tom Cairney's future, Stefano Okaka and transfers on Deadline Day eve
Join Fulham reporter Ryan O'Donovan for a transfer window special webchat on Deadline Day eve
Twickenham StadiumHere's how to get presale tickets for Eminem at Twickenham Stadium
The rapper will perform his only UK shows scheduled for 2018 in London
Brentford FCBrentford sign attacker eyed by Aston Villa and Chelsea after successful trial
The Nigerian-born Irish attacker will join the first team squad and impressed Dean Smith during a successful trial, signing a three and a half year contract
Lasse VibeThe Championship's Jamie Vardy and a role model for the dressing room - What Dean Smith has said about Lasse Vibe
What the Brentford head coach has said about the striker over the last two years
Queens Park Rangers FCQPR midfielder set to miss rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery
There are also updates on other players who have been out of the QPR squad due to injury
White CityEdCity: New White City 'education hub' featuring school, offices, homes and public square moves a step closer
A planning application for the EdCity, which includes a new Ark Swift Primary school and expanded nursery, has been have been submitted the council
Local NewsStanwell Moor robberies: Teenager sought in connection with alleged knifepoint attacks on taxi drivers
Surrey Police wants to speak to 17-year-old Israel Vargas after two taxi drivers were robbed at knifepoint on Friday morning (January 26)
HayesHayes fatal crash: Ex-academy player Harry Rice to be honoured with a minute's silence at next Farnborough FC home game
Harry was an academy player at the club until October last year before moving on to play for Basingstoke Town FC's academy in November
