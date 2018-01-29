Load mobile navigation
You could win this stunning home for just £5!

This stunning two-bed home is being raffled for just £5!

  1. The beautiful two-bed Victorian cottage is moments away from Royal Bushy Park1 of 8
  2. The home has a patio2 of 8
  3. It has an upstairs bathroom and comes with 12 months utility costs paid for3 of 8
  4. The home is in the catchment of some fantastic Ofsted-rated infants and junior schools4 of 8
  5. Two-bed properties in the area can fetch up to £600,0005 of 8
  6. The home has as a modern kitchen and underfloor heating6 of 8
  7. The kitchen is a "stand out feature"7 of 8
  8. The downstairs has underfloor heating8 of 8
HayesHayes fatal crash: CCTV images of man police want to speak to released after Audi crash killed three teenage boys
At least two males are believed to have left the Audi A5 after the tragic fatal collision
HayesHayes fatal crash: Black Audi A5 in collision which left three teenage boys dead was allegedly 'travelling at high speed'
Detectives are trying to establish the number of occupants in the vehicle involved after three boys died on Friday night (January 26)
SouthallSouthall shooting: Man charged with assisting an offender after the death of Khalid Abdi Farah
Khalid Abdi Farah was shot dead in Southall in November last year
HayesHayes fatal crash: Police search for man who fled scene as victims named locally as Harry, George and Josh
Police believe at least one male travelling in the Audi fled the scene
TravelWorld's largest bike sharing scheme to expand across west London after successful Ealing launch
Mobike allows residents to pick up a high-tech bike simply by downloading an app
HayesHayes fatal crash: Headteacher 'deeply saddened' at death of three pupils in tragic collision
Three teenage boys who died in a collision on Friday night (January 26) were all pupils at The Harefield Academy
HammersmithHammersmith flooding: Travel delays as King Street remains closed three days after severe flooding led to mass evacuation
More than 100 people were evacuated due to severe flooding in King Street on Friday (January 26)
BrentWoman missing from Edgware last seen wearing red jacket
Anyone who has seen Doreen is urged to call police on 101
HayesHayes fatal crash: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following Shepiston Lane collision
Three teenage boys died in a fatal collision with an Audi A5 on Friday night (January 26)
Luke FreemanQPR's Luke Freeman lifts the lid on his Bristol City exit, saying it was 'out of my hands'
Freeman confirmed he's happy at Loftus Road but admitted things could have been a lot different
Ian HollowayIan Holloway says he expects QPR fringe players to be banging on the door as he discusses making changes for Barnsley clash
The QPR manager criticised his players for their performance during their 2-0 defeat at Ashton Gate, and Holloway says he expects those who didn’t feature to be banging on his door on Monday morning.
ChelseaPuppy bottomless brunch coming to this Chelsea restaurant - here's how to get tickets for you and your pooch
If you love puppies and brunch, this has to be the ultimate day out for you
Queens Park Rangers FCGrant Hall starts for QPR under-23s against Colchester United
It's been a bumpy road for the defender as he looks to regain full fitness after a complicated knee issue, but the defender will move one step closer to the first team with his appearance for Paul Hall's side.
Brentford FCBrentford close in on deal for hot prospect eyed by Chelsea and Aston Villa
Ogbene has also caught the eye of Chelsea in recent months and had a trial with the Blues last summer
James PerchJames Perch yet to hear from QPR about contract extension with former Newcastle and Wigan man having just six months left on deal
The QPR defender has been out of action since dislocating his knee against Hull City on August, and with the 32-year-old biding his time to get back into the first team, Perch says that contract talks will have to wait.
Top Stories
CrimeSexual harassment: 'I've been assaulted on public transport twice in three years - it's not a compliment, it's a crime'
The number of reported sexual assaults on transport has more than doubled in five years
John LewisJohn Lewis at Westfield: See inside the new flagship department store ahead of March opening
John Lewis White City is being billed as more than just a shopping experience
Local NewsMorrisons recalls mustard dressing because it doesn't specify it contains...mustard
The supermarket is asking customers to bring it back to the store for a full refund
Heathrow AirportHeathrow Airport: Drone flown so close to passenger jet that the crew believed it 'must have collided with the tail'
Crew believed the drone "must have collided with the tail"
Metropolitan PoliceCruel fraudster who pretended to be concerned police officer cons pensioner out of more than £2,500
The police has released an image of a man who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries
