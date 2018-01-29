You could win this stunning home for just £5!

NewsgalleryYou could win this stunning home for just £5!This stunning two-bed home is being raffled for just £5! ShareByFrederica Miller11:08, 29 JAN 2018The beautiful two-bed Victorian cottage is moments away from Royal Bushy Park (Image: London House Raffle)1 of 8The home has a patio (Image: London House Raffle)2 of 8It has an upstairs bathroom and comes with 12 months utility costs paid for (Image: London House Raffle)3 of 8The home is in the catchment of some fantastic Ofsted-rated infants and junior schools (Image: London House Raffle)4 of 8Two-bed properties in the area can fetch up to £600,000 (Image: London House Raffle)5 of 8The home has as a modern kitchen and underfloor heating (Image: London House Raffle)6 of 8The kitchen is a "stand out feature" (Image: London House Raffle)7 of 8The downstairs has underfloor heating (Image: London House Raffle)8 of 8