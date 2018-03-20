Load mobile navigation
Westfield London expansion opens

  1. Tom Daley opened the adidas store1 of 17
  2. Inside the £600m Westfield extension2 of 17
  3. John Lewis3 of 17
  4. Balloons help mark the opening of the Westfield London expansion4 of 17
  5. The rippled roof of the extension5 of 17
  6. John Lewis is spread over four levels6 of 17
  7. Inside John Lewis7 of 17
  8. Staff dancing before the opening of the new H&M store8 of 17
  9. The £600m Westfield expansion9 of 17
  10. Olympic medalist Tom Daley designs a trainer at the adidas store with Adrienne Herbert10 of 17
  11. The new John Lewis store11 of 17
  12. John Lewis occupies four floors within the new Westfield extension12 of 17
  13. H&M staff throwing shapes ahead of its opening13 of 17
  14. The £600m expansion project makes the shopping centre the largest in Europe14 of 17
  15. Through the floors at John Lewis15 of 17
  16. General view of the new Westfield London expansion16 of 17
  17. The bigger and better Westfield London17 of 17
