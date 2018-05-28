Unseen images show Elizabeth line stations ahead of opening

NewsgalleryUnseen images show Elizabeth line stations ahead of openingThe line will officially open from central London to Abbey Wood from December 2018, connecting Paddington to Canary Wharf in just 17 minutes. ShareByKaty Clifton15:12, 28 MAY 2018Overhead power equipment and passenger walkway installed in tunnel (Image: Crossrail)1 of 16Elizabeth line test train at Paddington station (Image: Crossrail)2 of 16Elizabeth Line test train (Image: Crossrail)3 of 16Bond Street station is more than twice as long as an average Tube platform (Image: Crossrail)4 of 16Liverpool Street station broadgate entrance canopy (Image: Crossrail)5 of 16Farringdon station passenger walkway (Image: Crossrail)6 of 16Farringdon station7 of 16Liverpool Street station broadgate ticket hall (Image: Crossrail)8 of 16Liverpool Street station passageway to the Northern Line (Image: Crossrail)9 of 16Tottenham Court Road station ticket hall (Image: Crossrail)10 of 16Whitechapel station (Image: Crossrail)11 of 16North Woolwich portal head house (Image: Crossrail)12 of 16Farringdon station signage (Image: Crossrail)13 of 16The new line will pass through 41 stations, from Reading and Heathrow (Image: Crossrail)14 of 16Connaught head house (Image: Crossrail)15 of 16Mile End Shaft Head house (Image: Crossrail)16 of 16