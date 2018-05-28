Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Unseen images show Elizabeth line stations ahead of opening

The line will officially open from central London to Abbey Wood from December 2018, connecting Paddington to Canary Wharf in just 17 minutes.

  • Share
  1. Overhead power equipment and passenger walkway installed in tunnel1 of 16
  2. Elizabeth line test train at Paddington station2 of 16
  3. Elizabeth Line test train3 of 16
  4. Bond Street station is more than twice as long as an average Tube platform4 of 16
  5. Liverpool Street station broadgate entrance canopy5 of 16
  6. Farringdon station passenger walkway6 of 16
  7. Farringdon station7 of 16
  8. Liverpool Street station broadgate ticket hall8 of 16
  9. Liverpool Street station passageway to the Northern Line9 of 16
  10. Tottenham Court Road station ticket hall10 of 16
  11. Whitechapel station11 of 16
  12. North Woolwich portal head house12 of 16
  13. Farringdon station signage13 of 16
  14. The new line will pass through 41 stations, from Reading and Heathrow14 of 16
  15. Connaught head house15 of 16
  16. Mile End Shaft Head house16 of 16
UxbridgeAir ambulance lands in Uxbridge with heavy police presence near Violet Avenue - latest updatesA police cordon appears to be in place near Violet Avenue on Monday afternoon (May 28)
UxbridgeMan stabbed in Uxbridge airlifted to hospital with multiple woundsBuses are being diverted away from the area
Sainsbury'sWoman dies after collision in car park of Sainsbury's in RuislipThe 86-year-old driver involved in the collision with two pedestrians was arrested
WeatherRisk of flooding in west London as more thunderstorms forecastA yellow weather warning is in place for some parts of west London on Monday (May 28)
Hanwell'Depraved' sexual predator from Hanwell jailed after pretending to be taxi driver to trap and rape womanThe 67-year-old man from Hanwell locked the victim in his car before raping her twice in a block of flats
UxbridgeMan stabbed in Uxbridge airlifted to hospital with multiple woundsBuses are being diverted away from the area
UxbridgeAir ambulance lands in Uxbridge with heavy police presence near Violet Avenue - latest updatesA police cordon appears to be in place near Violet Avenue on Monday afternoon (May 28)
CrossrailUnseen pictures of Elizabeth Line show Crossrail stations in final stages ahead of December launchTake a look at the first footage of the new trains being tested in the tunnels under London
In the NewsThese rare £2, 50p, 20p, 2p coins are worth a small fortune - check your piggy bankSome coins can sell for far more than their face value. Do you have one stashed away in the shrapnel in your pocket?
West London NewsUnseen images show Elizabeth line stations ahead of openingThe line will officially open from central London to Abbey Wood from December 2018, connecting Paddington to Canary Wharf in just 17 minutes.
UxbridgeAir ambulance lands in Uxbridge with heavy police presence near Violet Avenue - latest updatesA police cordon appears to be in place near Violet Avenue on Monday afternoon (May 28)
UxbridgeMan stabbed in Uxbridge airlifted to hospital with multiple woundsBuses are being diverted away from the area
Sainsbury'sWoman dies after collision in car park of Sainsbury's in RuislipThe 86-year-old driver involved in the collision with two pedestrians was arrested
WeatherRisk of flooding in west London as more thunderstorms forecastA yellow weather warning is in place for some parts of west London on Monday (May 28)
Hanwell'Depraved' sexual predator from Hanwell jailed after pretending to be taxi driver to trap and rape womanThe 67-year-old man from Hanwell locked the victim in his car before raping her twice in a block of flats
UxbridgeMan stabbed in Uxbridge airlifted to hospital with multiple woundsBuses are being diverted away from the area
UxbridgeAir ambulance lands in Uxbridge with heavy police presence near Violet Avenue - latest updatesA police cordon appears to be in place near Violet Avenue on Monday afternoon (May 28)
CrossrailUnseen pictures of Elizabeth Line show Crossrail stations in final stages ahead of December launchTake a look at the first footage of the new trains being tested in the tunnels under London
In the NewsThese rare £2, 50p, 20p, 2p coins are worth a small fortune - check your piggy bankSome coins can sell for far more than their face value. Do you have one stashed away in the shrapnel in your pocket?
West London NewsUnseen images show Elizabeth line stations ahead of openingThe line will officially open from central London to Abbey Wood from December 2018, connecting Paddington to Canary Wharf in just 17 minutes.
Top Stories
UxbridgeMan stabbed in Uxbridge airlifted to hospital with multiple wounds
Buses are being diverted away from the area
Hanwell'Depraved' sexual predator from Hanwell jailed after pretending to be taxi driver to trap and rape woman
The 67-year-old man from Hanwell locked the victim in his car before raping her twice in a block of flats
CrossrailUnseen pictures of Elizabeth Line show Crossrail stations in final stages ahead of December launch
Take a look at the first footage of the new trains being tested in the tunnels under London
Ealing'Strong-willed' girl, 9, from Ealing who has cerebral palsy wins award recognising courage
Luna Pulido Bees, from Ealing, has won an award recognising her courage and determination
Police AppealsShocking footage shows man violently headbutt member of public after being clipped by umbrella
Warning: This article includes a graphic image
WeatherRisk of flooding in west London as more thunderstorms forecast
A yellow weather warning is in place for some parts of west London on Monday (May 28)
RichmondLate night fight near Richmond Bridge leaves young man suffering 'cut to his neck'
Police were called at around 11.15pm to reports of a man injured after a fight in Hill Street
Sainsbury'sWoman dies after collision in car park of Sainsbury's in RuislipThe 86-year-old driver involved in the collision with two pedestrians was arrested
In the NewsThese rare £2, 50p, 20p, 2p coins are worth a small fortune - check your piggy bank
Some coins can sell for far more than their face value. Do you have one stashed away in the shrapnel in your pocket?
NorthwoodMan airlifted to hospital from Joel Street after stabbing during fight near KFC in Northwood
A 35-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in Joel Street on Saturday (May 26)
WeatherThe best photos and videos of last night’s huge thunderstorm in west London
The UK was struck by lightning between 15,000 and 20,000 times on Saturday night (May 26)
WeatherYellow weather warning issued as more dramatic thunderstorms predicted for west London
A yellow weather warning is in place across the south-east as west London braces itself for more storms