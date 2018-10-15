Load mobile navigation
Two Avenue Road penthouse apartment in St John's Wood on sale for £9.75 million

  1. The terrace space at Two Avenue Road is larger than most of the gardens in St John’s Wood
  2. The penthouse has a giant party room, which is 85ft long
  3. You can see across Regent's Park from the balconies and terraces
  4. The three-storey penthouse has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms
  5. Would you expect anything else but a spiral staircase at an apartment like this?
  6. The St John's Wood apartment was built back in 1970
  7. The penthouse has stunning views over London
PropertyA huge London apartment overlooking Regent's Park is on sale for a staggering £9.75 million
It has a party room bigger than the average English home
