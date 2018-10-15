Two Avenue Road penthouse apartment in St John's Wood on sale for £9.75 million

NewsgalleryTwo Avenue Road penthouse apartment in St John's Wood on sale for £9.75 millionShare ByChris Ballinger14:42, 15 OCT 2018Updated14:44, 15 OCT 2018The terrace space at Two Avenue Road is larger than most of the gardens in St John’s Wood (Image: © Arlington Residential / SWNS.com)1 of 7The penthouse has a giant party room, which is 85ft long (Image: © Arlington Residential / SWNS.com)2 of 7You can see across Regent's Park from the balconies and terraces (Image: © Arlington Residential / SWNS.com)3 of 7The three-storey penthouse has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms (Image: © Arlington Residential / SWNS.com)4 of 7Would you expect anything else but a spiral staircase at an apartment like this? (Image: © Arlington Residential / SWNS.com)5 of 7The St John's Wood apartment was built back in 19706 of 7The penthouse has stunning views over London7 of 7More OnProperty