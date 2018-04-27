Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Tragedy as moped rider killed in Isleworth

An 18-year-old moped rider was pronounced dead in Twickenham Road on Thursday (April 26).

  • Share
  1. Police cordon in Twickenham Road1 of 6
  2. Air ambulance seen from the Redlees Centre, Isleworth2 of 6
  3. The scene of a fatal collision in Isleworth3 of 6
  4. Twickenham Road remains closed at 4.30pm on Thursday (April 26)4 of 6
  5. Police at scene of road traffic collision5 of 6
  6. The fatal collision is said to have taken place outside Isleworth Library6 of 6
London UndergroundWoman confronts gang of youths attacking a man and has her hair ripped outThe victim was trying to intervene and stop a group attack on a man
IsleworthMoped rider who died in Isleworth crash was just 18Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fatal collision in Twickenham Road on Thursday to come forward
London UndergroundMan's body was 'hit by hundreds of Piccadilly Line trains after staff thought it was a fox'The body lay undiscovered for around 14 hours, it is claimed
HounslowSee huge flames and smoke engulf Vista Business Centre in Hounslow restaurant blazeThe three-floor restaurant was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out on Thursday night
NortholtTeenager arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing of Jason Isaacs in NortholtA teenager was arrested this morning on suspicion of murdering the 18-year-old who was stabbed to death last November
London UndergroundShepherd's Bush Market station closed as police deal with 'unwell man'The station was closed during rush hour and several police cars were seen
TubeMan assaulted on Marble Arch station platform rushed to major trauma centre with head injuryA man has been detained by British Transport Police in connection with the incident
West London NewsTouching photos from the funeral of local hero, Pets Corner's Stan AtkinsStan Atkins's friends paid tribute to the man who ran Hillingdon Pet's Corner for four decades, looking after and providing a home for countless animals.
IsleworthMoped rider who died in Isleworth crash was just 18Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fatal collision in Twickenham Road on Thursday to come forward
Charlie GardCharlie Gard's mum sends touching message of support to Alfie Evans' parents as they vow to help change UK legislationConnie Yates has watched the case of baby Alfie Evans with a 'heavy heart'
London UndergroundWoman confronts gang of youths attacking a man and has her hair ripped outThe victim was trying to intervene and stop a group attack on a man
London UndergroundMan's body was 'hit by hundreds of Piccadilly Line trains after staff thought it was a fox'The body lay undiscovered for around 14 hours, it is claimed
IsleworthMoped rider who died in Isleworth crash was just 18Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fatal collision in Twickenham Road on Thursday to come forward
HounslowSee huge flames and smoke engulf Vista Business Centre in Hounslow restaurant blazeThe three-floor restaurant was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out on Thursday night
NortholtTeenager arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing of Jason Isaacs in NortholtA teenager was arrested this morning on suspicion of murdering the 18-year-old who was stabbed to death last November
London UndergroundShepherd's Bush Market station closed as police deal with 'unwell man'The station was closed during rush hour and several police cars were seen
TubeMan assaulted on Marble Arch station platform rushed to major trauma centre with head injuryA man has been detained by British Transport Police in connection with the incident
West London NewsTouching photos from the funeral of local hero, Pets Corner's Stan AtkinsStan Atkins's friends paid tribute to the man who ran Hillingdon Pet's Corner for four decades, looking after and providing a home for countless animals.
IsleworthMoped rider who died in Isleworth crash was just 18Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fatal collision in Twickenham Road on Thursday to come forward
Charlie GardCharlie Gard's mum sends touching message of support to Alfie Evans' parents as they vow to help change UK legislationConnie Yates has watched the case of baby Alfie Evans with a 'heavy heart'
Top Stories
London UndergroundMarble Arch station closed due to police investigation - live updatesThe Central Line station was closed at around 3.35pm on Friday (April 27)
London UndergroundShepherd's Bush Market station closed as police deal with 'unwell man'
The station was closed during rush hour and several police cars were seen
TubeMan assaulted on Marble Arch station platform rushed to major trauma centre with head injuryA man has been detained by British Transport Police in connection with the incident
IsleworthMoped rider who died in Isleworth crash was just 18
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fatal collision in Twickenham Road on Thursday to come forward
Charlie GardCharlie Gard's mum sends touching message of support to Alfie Evans' parents as they vow to help change UK legislation
Connie Yates has watched the case of baby Alfie Evans with a 'heavy heart'
HarefieldAn amazing community event has been organised to remember teenage Hayes crash victims George Wilkinson, Harry Rice and Josh McGuinness
The memorial will celebrate the lives of George Wilkinson, Harry Rice and Josh McGuinness
Labour PartyLabour's former Hounslow mayor Nisar Malik investigated over social media posts labelled as 'anti-semitic'
Nisar Malik removed the Facebook posts and was "reported through the Labour Party disciplinary process"
HounslowSee huge flames and smoke engulf Vista Business Centre in restaurant blaze
The three-floor restaurant was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out on Thursday night
West London NewsClub K in Hounslow town centre fails in bid to extend its opening hours until 4amThe club narrowly avoided being shut down in 2016 after a mass brawl outside the venue
NortholtTeenager arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing of Jason Isaacs in NortholtA teenager was arrested this morning on suspicion of murdering the 18-year-old who was stabbed to death last November
WestminsterGangster jailed over guns, drugs and live ammunition stashed at Bayswater hotel
A gang boss who went by the name Corleone on his fake driving licence was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday
Traffic and TravelEyewitness describes 'carnage' after fruit and veg van chased by police crashed and spilled cargo onto roadFootage shows fruit and vegetables strewn across the road near Westminster Bridge after a van pursued by police crashed and then drove off on Wednesday morning (April 25)
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay