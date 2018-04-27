Tragedy as moped rider killed in Isleworth

NewsgalleryTragedy as moped rider killed in IsleworthAn 18-year-old moped rider was pronounced dead in Twickenham Road on Thursday (April 26). ShareByKaty Clifton14:00, 27 APR 2018Updated14:11, 27 APR 2018Police cordon in Twickenham Road (Image: Darren Pepe)1 of 6Air ambulance seen from the Redlees Centre, Isleworth (Image: Joanna Tweedy)2 of 6The scene of a fatal collision in Isleworth (Image: Darren Pepe)3 of 6Twickenham Road remains closed at 4.30pm on Thursday (April 26) (Image: Darren Pepe)4 of 6Police at scene of road traffic collision (Image: Darren Pepe)5 of 6The fatal collision is said to have taken place outside Isleworth Library (Image: Google Maps)6 of 6