Tommy Robinson arrives at the Old Bailey

NewsgalleryTommy Robinson arrives at the Old BaileyShare ByNarbeh Minassian11:11, 27 SEP 2018Updated11:18, 27 SEP 2018Tommy Robinson's supporters outside court (Image: PA)1 of 6Tommy Robinson's supporters have made themselves known (Image: PA)2 of 6Not everyone outside court supports Tommy Robinson (Image: PA)3 of 6Tommy Robinson is accused of contempt of court (Image: PA)4 of 6Tommy Robinson walking through the large crowd outside the Old Bailey (Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)5 of 6Two more Tommy Robinson supporters calling for his freedom (Image: PA)6 of 6