Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

The Monster!

  • Share
  1. There are 42 obstacles on The Monster, including an 18m 'Mega Slide', Tunnel of Love and The Bouncy Cage of Doom1 of 6
  2. On The Monster2 of 6
  3. Is anyone else reminded of Pat Sharp's Fun House?3 of 6
  4. The Monster is 300m long4 of 6
  5. The 300m-long Monster in all its bouncy glory5 of 6
  6. Food and drink will also be available6 of 6
West London NewsM4 crash: 'Serious collision' between Uxbridge and Hayes leads to stationary traffic eastbound
Emergency services and Highways England traffic officers were at the scene
HayesHayes fatal crash: Jaynesh Chudasama given 13-year jail term for causing deaths of Harry Rice, George Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness
The 28-year-old had admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving
ITVThis Morning, Loose Women and Jonathan Ross to be filmed at White City after ITV move
Around 350 staff will also move to the area, while work on the network's South Bank studios are carried out
Craven CottageIncredible scenes as Colombia fans turn Craven Cottage yellow during friendly with Australia
The Colombia fans turned Craven Cottage into a corner of South America as they played out a 0-0 draw with Australia on Tuesday night
HayesHayes fatal crash: Audi driver Jaynesh Chudasama had THREE previous run-ins with police before causing the death of three teenagers
Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, admitted causing the death of three teenage boys in a crash in Hayes through dangerous driving
West London NewsThe Monster!
West London NewsSee black smoke pour from Chelsea flat blaze pour out of block
Traffic and TravelM4 crash: Man taken to hospital major trauma centre 'as a priority' after serious collision between Uxbridge and Hayes
Four people were also treated for shock by paramedics at the scene as police closed the eastbound carriageway
ChelseaChelsea flats fire: No injuries in blaze that made plumes of dark smoke billow from mansion block of flats
Firefighters tackled the Flood Street flat fire on Thursday morning (March 29)
West London NewsM4 crash: 'Serious collision' between Uxbridge and Hayes leads to stationary traffic eastbound
Emergency services and Highways England traffic officers were at the scene
West London NewsM4 crash: 'Serious collision' between Uxbridge and Hayes leads to stationary traffic eastbound
Emergency services and Highways England traffic officers were at the scene
HayesHayes fatal crash: Jaynesh Chudasama given 13-year jail term for causing deaths of Harry Rice, George Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness
The 28-year-old had admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving
ITVThis Morning, Loose Women and Jonathan Ross to be filmed at White City after ITV move
Around 350 staff will also move to the area, while work on the network's South Bank studios are carried out
Craven CottageIncredible scenes as Colombia fans turn Craven Cottage yellow during friendly with Australia
The Colombia fans turned Craven Cottage into a corner of South America as they played out a 0-0 draw with Australia on Tuesday night
HayesHayes fatal crash: Audi driver Jaynesh Chudasama had THREE previous run-ins with police before causing the death of three teenagers
Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, admitted causing the death of three teenage boys in a crash in Hayes through dangerous driving
West London NewsThe Monster!
West London NewsSee black smoke pour from Chelsea flat blaze pour out of block
Dean SmithBrentford boss looks to learn from other sports and reveals how he switches off
The Brentford boss is a keen cricket fan and has interests outside of football and he will look to learn from anyone
Traffic and TravelM4 crash: Man taken to hospital major trauma centre 'as a priority' after serious collision between Uxbridge and Hayes
Four people were also treated for shock by paramedics at the scene as police closed the eastbound carriageway
ChelseaChelsea flats fire: No injuries in blaze that made plumes of dark smoke billow from mansion block of flats
Firefighters tackled the Flood Street flat fire on Thursday morning (March 29)
Top Stories
Traffic and TravelM4 crash: Man taken to hospital major trauma centre 'as a priority' after serious collision between Uxbridge and Hayes
Four people were also treated for shock by paramedics at the scene as police closed the eastbound carriageway
ChelseaChelsea flats fire: No injuries in blaze that made plumes of dark smoke billow from mansion block of flats
Firefighters tackled the Flood Street flat fire on Thursday morning (March 29)
HayesCourt hears heartbreaking statements from parents of teenage boys hit and killed by car in Hayes tragedy
The parents of the crash victims feel like they've been "given life sentences" following the deaths of their young sons
WestminsterRobbers threatened man with hammers and snatched watch while on stolen moped in Westminster
The teenagers were jailed for a total of nine years and eight months on Wednesday (March 28)
SchoolsTeenager arrested after threatening emails led to schools across UK being placed on lockdown
Officers believe the threatening emails sent out on Wednesday are "linked to the hoax bomb threat" last week
West London NewsM4 crash: 'Serious collision' between Uxbridge and Hayes leads to stationary traffic eastbound - recap
Emergency services and Highways England traffic officers were at the scene
ChelseaChelsea flats fire: Recap after firefighters tackled blaze in Flood Street
Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were sent to deal with the incident on Thursday morning
London Fire BrigadeResidents in dramatic ladder rescue by firefighters from third floor of burning flats building
More than 20 firefighters were at the scene in West Kensington and fought the blaze for more than an hour
HounslowLarge knife found in rucksack after police called to incident at Tesco in Isleworth
Japheth Spence, 18, from Brentford has been charged with three offences including possession of a pointed or bladed article
HayesHayes crash: Everything that happened during the dramatic sentencing of Jaynesh Chudasama for killing Josh McGuinness, George Wilkinson and Harry Rice
One of the boys' mothers when coming face to face with the man who killed her son told him that he would "rot in hell"
HayesAudi driver Jaynesh Chudasama had THREE previous run-ins with police before causing the deaths of three teenagers
Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, admitted causing the death of three teenage boys in a crash in Hayes through dangerous driving
HayesHayes fatal crash: Grieving family of teenage victims escorted from court after emotional outbursts
Jaynesh Chudasama was given a 13-year sentence after causing the death of three teenagers in Hayes
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay