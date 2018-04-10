Take a look at the pro-life and pro-choice protests outside Marie Stopes clinic

NewsgalleryTake a look at the pro-life and pro-choice protests outside Marie Stopes clinicA number of photos were submitted to Ealing Council as evidence of intimidation and harrassment outside the clinic. ShareByKaty Clifton12:53, 10 APR 2018Updated12:56, 10 APR 2018The protesters' prayers and hymns could be heard from inside the clinic (Image: Sister Supporters)1 of 9Anti-abortion protesters outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing (Image: Sister Supporters)2 of 9Model foetuses are often handed to women using the clinic's services (Image: Sister Supporters)3 of 9Pro-life demonstrators outside the Marie Stopes clinic on Mattock Lane (Image: PA)4 of 9Pro-life activists outside Marie Stopes in Ealing (Image: Sister Supporter)5 of 9Ealing Council will vote on the proposed PSPO at a full council meeting (Image: Sister Supporter)6 of 9Pro-choice demonstrators face pro-life demonstrators outside the Marie Stopes clinic (Image: PA)7 of 9Women staging a counter-protest back in 2015 outside Marie Stopes Abortion Clinic, in Mattock Lane, Ealing8 of 9Women staging a counter-protest outside Marie Stopes Abortion Clinic , Mattock Lane, London back in 20159 of 9