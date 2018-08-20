Take a look at highlights from London Mela 2018

NewsgalleryTake a look at highlights from London Mela 2018More than 40,000 people turned out for one of Europe's largest Asian music and culture festivals this weekendShare ByKaty Clifton18:34, 20 AUG 2018Updated18:36, 20 AUG 2018London Mela 2018 (Image: Adam Weatherley/Hello Content)1 of 8This year's event was held in Southall Park (Image: Adam Weatherley/Hello Content)2 of 8A range of food was served at London Mela (Image: Adam Weatherley/Hello Content)3 of 8More than 40,000 people showed up at this year's event (Image: Adam Weatherley/Hello Content)4 of 8More than 60 acts performed during the two-day festival (Image: Adam Weatherley/Hello Content)5 of 8 (Image: Adam Weatherley/Hello Content)6 of 8Fireworks to finish the festival (Image: Adam Weatherley/Hello Content)7 of 8Finale of London Mela 2018 (Image: Adam Weatherley/Hello Content)8 of 8