Shocking images car crushed under fallen crane in Lidl car park

  1. Some residents were fearful of the pile driver being operated on a slope in the first place1 of 8
  2. The toppled crane weighs nearly 23 tonnes2 of 8
  3. The collapsed crane almost crushed the parked Volvo in two3 of 8
  4. "The ground shook" as a crane collapsed and crushed a car in Feltham Lidl car park on Friday (June 29)4 of 8
  5. Resident Yasmin Parnham believes the incident could have been 'fatal'5 of 8
  6. A parked Volvo was crushed under the fallen crane6 of 8
  7. The toppled crane was still in Lidl car park on Monday (July 2)7 of 8
  8. The crane collapsed off the bank into Lidl car park on Friday morning (June 29)8 of 8
West London NewsA40 traffic: Huge delays after crash with tailbacks from Denham to Northolt - live updatesEstimated travel time through the traffic is around an hour and 20 minutes
CrimeJailed in June: These are the faces of the despicable west London criminals put behind bars in one monthMoped thugs who killed a charity worker and a former priest who shared child sex abuse videos were among those jailed
GardeningHeatwave in west London: This is how to turn your yellow grass green againThe grass could be greener on your side of the fence if you follow this guide to giving your lawn a much needed moisture kick
Third RunwayBoris Johnson and Nick Hurd 'should resign over failing to stand up for residents in Heathrow Airport vote' say oppositionHillingdon Council will be asked to call for the pair to quit because they didn't vote against Heathrow expansion
HounslowHow a former Hounslow mayor who suffered intense family tragedy raised a record amount for charitySue Sampson's sister was shot dead when Sue was a child - and she was later treated for breast cancer
Transport for LondonDrivers on Piccadilly Line to stage 52-hour strike over union disputes with TfLCommuters be warned: There could be three days worth of travel disruption ahead
CrimeJailed in June: These are the faces of the despicable west London criminals put behind bars in one monthMoped thugs who killed a charity worker and a former priest who shared child sex abuse videos were among those jailed
SouthallThe 10 best Indian restaurants in Southall according to TripAdvisorIf you can’t decide which Indian restaurant to visit this weekend then TripAdvisor and its reviewers are always on hand to help
EalingAnti-abortion activists lose High Court challenge over Ealing Marie Stopes Clinic protest ban
Ealing Council are "delighted" that the public spaces protection order was upheld
PutneyPolice end hunt for 'Putney Pusher' with no man charged after woman barged into bus
The jogger rammed a woman off the pavement on Putney Brigde into the patch of an oncoming bus
HousingOne London borough cut 19,000 off its social housing waiting list, figures reveal
But the City of London Corporation won't say which one it is
WeatherMet Office warns of increased risk of sunburn as heatwave continues
The Met Office's UV warning is currently set at "very high" - the highest rating possible
NeasdenGeorge the Poet strip-searched 'out of nowhere' by police in Neasden after sell-out show in Islington
The spoken word artist claims he was handcuffed "out of nowhere" outside his parents' home
WeatherHeatwave in west London continues as neighbouring counties warned of looming thunderstorms
Temperatures in parts of west London are reaching 30C on Sunday (July 1) on beyond
EalingMan who lost mum to cancer appeals for musicians to help break world record at Ealing Blues Festival
David Pile aims to set a record for the largest electric guitar ensemble at Ealing Blues Festival in aid of Brain Tumour Research