Shepherd's Bush submerged: See serious flooding in Goldhawk Road after main bursts

NewsgalleryShepherd's Bush submerged: See serious flooding in Goldhawk Road after main burstsOne family was evacuated from their home and hundreds were left without water on Wednesday (January 31) ShareByKaty Clifton16:25, 31 JAN 2018Updated10:45, 1 FEB 2018Local residents braved journeys around Goldhawk Road bare foot (Image: Darren Pepe)1 of 12Wellies at the ready! (Image: Darren Pepe)2 of 12Serious flooding affected houses and businesses in Shepherd's Bush (Image: Darren Pepe)3 of 12One family was evacuated during the flood (Image: Darren Pepe)4 of 12The scene outside Goldhawk Road station (Image: Darren Pepe)5 of 12Homes and businesses were flooded on Wednesday (January 31) (Image: Darren Pepe)6 of 12London Fire Brigade used sandbags to deal with the flooding (Image: Darren Pepe)7 of 12London Fire Brigade and Thames Water are at the scene (Image: Darren Pepe)8 of 12Goldhawk Road was closed in Sherpherd's Bush while the main was repaired (Image: Darren Pepe)9 of 12London Fire Brigade at the scene of the flooding (Image: Darren Pepe)10 of 12Goldhawk Road was submerged in water (Image: Darren Pepe)11 of 12Floods caused by burst water main on Goldhawk Road (Image: Darren Pepe)12 of 12