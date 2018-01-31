Load mobile navigation
Shepherd's Bush submerged: See serious flooding in Goldhawk Road after main bursts

One family was evacuated from their home and hundreds were left without water on Wednesday (January 31)

  1. Local residents braved journeys around Goldhawk Road bare foot1 of 12
  2. Wellies at the ready!2 of 12
  3. Serious flooding affected houses and businesses in Shepherd's Bush3 of 12
  4. One family was evacuated during the flood4 of 12
  5. The scene outside Goldhawk Road station5 of 12
  6. Homes and businesses were flooded on Wednesday (January 31)6 of 12
  7. London Fire Brigade used sandbags to deal with the flooding7 of 12
  8. London Fire Brigade and Thames Water are at the scene8 of 12
  9. Goldhawk Road was closed in Sherpherd's Bush while the main was repaired9 of 12
  10. London Fire Brigade at the scene of the flooding10 of 12
  11. Goldhawk Road was submerged in water11 of 12
  12. Floods caused by burst water main on Goldhawk Road12 of 12
