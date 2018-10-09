Load mobile navigation
See the shoes of Chelsea residents living on the cheap

  1. Ashley is an actor who says living in Chelsea's former police station let him 'live within my means'1 of 7
  2. This is Bogdan's fourth time living as a property guardian, he says he "likes the flexibility"2 of 7
  3. Interior designer Clare says her co-guardians are mostly creatives3 of 7
  4. Guardians could be given 28 days notice to move out of the station at any point4 of 7
  5. The guardians living at the station range from 23 to 40-years-old5 of 7
  6. When the guardians first moved in there were only seven of them, now there are 426 of 7
  7. Chelsea's live-in guardians can pay £400 a month to live in an area where rents can be £4000 a week7 of 7
