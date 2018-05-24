See shocking damage to graves in Feltham Cemetery

NewsgallerySee shocking damage to graves in Feltham Cemetery ShareByFrederica Miller12:35, 24 MAY 2018Stone cherubs were smashed and monuments left at graves were thrown on the floor (Image: Katie Baker)1 of 8Debris from smashed grave monuments strewn on the cemetery path (Image: Katie Baker)2 of 8A wooden crucifix snapped from where it stood (Image: Katire Baker)3 of 8The base of a memorial figurine carelessly thrown of the floor by a grave (Image: Katie Baker)4 of 8The path through Feltham Cemetery covered in broken glass and debris (Image: Katie Baker)5 of 8Damaged crucifixes were strewn across the cemetery floor (Image: Katie Baker)6 of 8Katie walks through the cemetery every day with her children on their way to school, her grandparents are buried there (Image: Katie Baker)7 of 8Memorial candles had been thrown about the graveyard (Image: Katie Baker)8 of 8