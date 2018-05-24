Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

See the shocking damage to the graves in Feltham Cemetery

  • Share
  1. Stone cherubs were smashed and monuments left at graves were thrown on the floor1 of 7
  2. Debris from smashed monuments strewn on the cemetery path2 of 7
  3. A wooden crucifix snapped from where it stood3 of 7
  4. The base of a memorial figurine carelessly thrown on the floor by a grave4 of 7
  5. The path through Feltham Cemetery covered in broken glass and debris5 of 7
  6. Damaged crucifixes were strewn across the cemetery floor6 of 7
  7. Memorial candles had been thrown about the graveyard7 of 7
EastcoteMum of Eastcote bar murder victim pleads for help in catching chief suspect placed on worldwide Most Wanted listShane O'Brien is wanted on suspicion of murdering Josh Hanson at the Re: bar
HarrowRogue landlord who illegally converted Harrow home into EIGHT 'shoddily-built' flats fined £370,000The 56-year-old was ordered to pay a huge fine for the illegal extension in Eastcote Lane
HarmondsworthFurious sister finds baby brother's Harmondsworth grave covered in a huge pile of dirt and tarpaulinKandeece Binding was "heartbroken" to find her baby brother's grave had been covered in tarpaulin and dug up soil "left behind by careless gravediggers"
West DraytonPolice swoop in on West Drayton station and arrest man on suspicion of breaching court orderPolice were called to the station at around 7.10pm on Thursday (May 24)
ActonPlans for brand new Acton secondary school for 1,200 pupils given go-aheadThe school is due to open in September 2019
West London NewsMurderer who 'soiled himself' to sabotage court case is finally jailedJoseph Tripp stabbed electrician Derek McAllister in the back with an eight-inch knife after a row in a Coral bookmakers' in East Finchley
YouTubeBlogger whose songs mocked Holocaust convicted over 'grossly offensive' materialShe uploaded tunes to YouTube including one defining Nazi death camp Auschwitz as "a theme park" and the gas chambers a "proven hoax"
HarrowHarrow teenager charged with 10 terrorism offences to appear in courtThe 18-year-old was arrested by armed officers conducting a search in north London last week
Food and DrinkHigh-end restaurant opening in 'rare' quiet spot in Covent Garden despite oppositionThe owner of fashion brand Jigsaw is in talks with management of the five-star Stafford Hotel, home to the luxury American Bar, to run the restaurant
ActonPlans for brand new Acton secondary school for 1,200 pupils given go-aheadThe school is due to open in September 2019
EastcoteMum of Eastcote bar murder victim pleads for help in catching chief suspect placed on worldwide Most Wanted listShane O'Brien is wanted on suspicion of murdering Josh Hanson at the Re: bar
HarrowRogue landlord who illegally converted Harrow home into EIGHT 'shoddily-built' flats fined £370,000The 56-year-old was ordered to pay a huge fine for the illegal extension in Eastcote Lane
HarmondsworthFurious sister finds baby brother's Harmondsworth grave covered in a huge pile of dirt and tarpaulinKandeece Binding was "heartbroken" to find her baby brother's grave had been covered in tarpaulin and dug up soil "left behind by careless gravediggers"
West DraytonPolice swoop in on West Drayton station and arrest man on suspicion of breaching court orderPolice were called to the station at around 7.10pm on Thursday (May 24)
ActonPlans for brand new Acton secondary school for 1,200 pupils given go-aheadThe school is due to open in September 2019
West London NewsMurderer who 'soiled himself' to sabotage court case is finally jailedJoseph Tripp stabbed electrician Derek McAllister in the back with an eight-inch knife after a row in a Coral bookmakers' in East Finchley
YouTubeBlogger whose songs mocked Holocaust convicted over 'grossly offensive' materialShe uploaded tunes to YouTube including one defining Nazi death camp Auschwitz as "a theme park" and the gas chambers a "proven hoax"
HarrowHarrow teenager charged with 10 terrorism offences to appear in courtThe 18-year-old was arrested by armed officers conducting a search in north London last week
Food and DrinkHigh-end restaurant opening in 'rare' quiet spot in Covent Garden despite oppositionThe owner of fashion brand Jigsaw is in talks with management of the five-star Stafford Hotel, home to the luxury American Bar, to run the restaurant
Family & Kids12 stunning places in the Chilterns you simply have to visitGlorious views, beautiful walks, incredible wildlife and picturesque towns and villages are just a day trip from West London
Top Stories
Family & Kids12 stunning places in the Chilterns you simply have to visitGlorious views, beautiful walks, incredible wildlife and picturesque towns and villages are just a day trip from West London
ActonPlans for brand new Acton secondary school for 1,200 pupils given go-ahead
The school is due to open in September 2019
West London NewsMurderer who 'soiled himself' to sabotage court case is finally jailed
Joseph Tripp stabbed electrician Derek McAllister in the back with an eight-inch knife after a row in a Coral bookmakers' in East Finchley
YouTubeBlogger whose songs mocked Holocaust convicted over 'grossly offensive' material
She uploaded tunes to YouTube including one defining Nazi death camp Auschwitz as "a theme park" and the gas chambers a "proven hoax"
HarrowHarrow teenager charged with 10 terrorism offences to appear in courtThe 18-year-old was arrested by armed officers conducting a search in north London last week
EastcoteMum of Eastcote bar murder victim pleads for help in catching chief suspect placed on worldwide Most Wanted list
Shane O'Brien is wanted on suspicion of murdering Josh Hanson at the Re: bar
FelthamDrunk vandals have trashed Feltham Cemetery and the pictures of the damage will make you really angry
"My kids were really upset, they wanted to run over and check that Nanny and Grandad's grave hadn't been damaged" 
HounslowTwo jailed for violent disorder during Hounslow knife fight which led to the death of Patrick OyeriTo this day, Patrick's killer has not been caught, but two were jailed in connection with the fight
West DraytonPolice swoop in on West Drayton station and arrest man on suspicion of breaching court orderPolice were called to the station at around 7.10pm on Thursday (May 24)
Notting Hill CarnivalHappy hour deals and 2-for-1 drinks banned at Notting Hill Carnival
Kensington and Chelsea's full council voted for stronger licensing controls
HarrowRogue landlord who illegally converted Harrow home into EIGHT 'shoddily-built' flats fined £370,000
The 56-year-old was ordered to pay a huge fine for the illegal extension in Eastcote Lane
HarmondsworthFurious sister finds baby brother's Harmondsworth grave covered in a huge pile of dirt and tarpaulin
Kandeece Binding was "heartbroken" to find her baby brother's grave had been covered in tarpaulin and dug up soil "left behind by careless gravediggers"