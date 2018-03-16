Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

see plans for swanky new Colindale homes

  • Share
  1. The site will have a "work hub" and promises to provide new jobs1 of 7
  2. Brent Council's Planning Committee approved plans for the project on Wednesday (March 14)2 of 7
  3. The space will have landscaped gardens3 of 7
  4. The homes will all have basement car parking and cycle storage4 of 7
  5. There will be a two-storey, 4,051m office building and several blocks of flats5 of 7
  6. Developers Rolfe Judd Planning will build a range of two-storey to nine-story buildings to be used by residents and businesses.6 of 7
  7. Derelict site in Capitol Way set to be transformed7 of 7
TwickenhamTwickenham murder investigation: Post-mortem examinations reveal how family-of-four died
A woman was found dead at home while a man and two children were found at the foot of cliffs 80 miles away
Chris MephamBrentford and Wales' Chris Mepham reflects on late Bournemouth interest
The Welsh U21 international had only made 11 appearances for the west Londoners this season but his performances had impressed Eddie Howe
HayesHayes man who hid handgun and ammunition in a bush just feet from his home is jailed
The gun had been specially converted to fire 'fatal shots', a forensic unit found
Missing personConcern grows for missing 14-year-old Ealing girl last seen FIVE days ago
The teenager has not been seen since leaving her home in Hanwell on Monday (March 12)
Slavisa JokanovicSlavisa Jokanovic's pre-QPR press conference: Recap everything said at Motspur Park
Join us live from Motspur Park as Slavisa Jokanovic chats to the press ahead of tomorrow's west London derby with QPR
West London Newssee plans for swanky new Colindale homes
NHSWest London employers rack up nearly £500k in Home Office fines for hiring illegal workers in just three months
21 businesses were fined between July and September 2017, including Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
Heathrow AirportHeathrow soundlab: Airport's hi-tech projection of how airport noise will change if third runway is built
The soundlab allows residents to compare policies proposed in Heathrow's expansion consultation
WeatherMini Beast from the East: Snow is expected to fall most in these four west London boroughs
The yellow weather warnings for the weekend have been upped to amber in four boroughs
TwickenhamTwickenham murder investigation: Post-mortem examinations reveal how family-of-four died
A woman was found dead at home while a man and two children were found at the foot of cliffs 80 miles away
TwickenhamTwickenham murder investigation: Post-mortem examinations reveal how family-of-four died
A woman was found dead at home while a man and two children were found at the foot of cliffs 80 miles away
WeatherExactly when snow is forecast to fall in Ealing, Hounslow, Hillingdon, Harrow, Hammersmith and Kensington and Chelsea
The forecast is quite different between Ealing or Kensington
Chris MephamBrentford and Wales' Chris Mepham reflects on late Bournemouth interest
The Welsh U21 international had only made 11 appearances for the west Londoners this season but his performances had impressed Eddie Howe
HayesHayes man who hid handgun and ammunition in a bush just feet from his home is jailed
The gun had been specially converted to fire 'fatal shots', a forensic unit found
Missing personConcern grows for missing 14-year-old Ealing girl last seen FIVE days ago
The teenager has not been seen since leaving her home in Hanwell on Monday (March 12)
Ryan SessegnonSlavisa Jokanovic believes Ryan Sessegnon is ready for England senior squad despite U21 call-up
The wonderkid received his first U21 call-up but his head coach believes he is ready to play for the senior side
West London Newssee plans for swanky new Colindale homes
NHSWest London employers rack up nearly £500k in Home Office fines for hiring illegal workers in just three months
21 businesses were fined between July and September 2017, including Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
Ian HollowayIan Holloway hails attitude of his QPR players in impassioned rant about player power ahead of Fulham test
Luke Freeman has been a key man for the Hoops this season, but was named on the bench against Aston Villa as a precaution to stop him picking up his 10th booking of the season.
Slavisa JokanovicSlavisa Jokanovic tells Ian Holloway that there's no party to spoil ahead of Fulham vs QPR
The QPR manager wants his side to 'spoil the party' tomorrow at the Cottage, but the Fulham head coach insists there's no party in the first place
Top Stories
Parsons GreenTeenager found GUILTY of attempted murder after Parsons Green Tube blast injured 29 people
The jury reached a unanimous verdict on Friday morning (March 16)
TwickenhamTwickenham murder investigation: Post-mortem examinations reveal how family-of-four died
A woman was found dead at home while a man and two children were found at the foot of cliffs 80 miles away
NHSWest London employers rack up nearly £500k in Home Office fines for hiring illegal workers in just three months
21 businesses were fined between July and September 2017, including Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
WeatherExactly when snow is forecast to fall in Ealing, Hounslow, Hillingdon, Harrow, Hammersmith and Kensington and Chelsea
The forecast is quite different between Ealing or Kensington
Missing personConcern grows for missing 14-year-old Ealing girl last seen FIVE days ago
The teenager has not been seen since leaving her home in Hanwell on Monday (March 12)
HayesHayes man who hid handgun and ammunition in a bush just feet from his home is jailed
The gun had been specially converted to fire 'fatal shots', a forensic unit found
Parsons GreenParsons Green terror trial: Reactions as teenager found guilty of attempted murder - live updates
The jury is deliberating whether the teenager is guilty or not guilty of attempted murder
Metropolitan PoliceArmed officers attend man 'slashed' across the arm with knife near Kings Cross Station
A man was found with stab wounds to his arm at Kings Cross Station on Thursday night (March 15)
HarrowTeenager caught with concealed 7-inch kitchen knife in backpack South Harrow
The knife was wrapped in a t-shirt and hidden in a backpack
WhittonWhitton fire: Man arrested near bungalow blaze further arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into UK
The 29-year-old from Albania was first arrested near Whitton Waye on suspicion of vehicle interference
Feltham'Dishonest' couple who tried to defraud bus company jailed after claiming false injuries in 5mph crash
Feltham couple Amrik and Jakmit Ahuja falsely claimed they were seriously injured
ActonActon shopping centre evacuated after unexploded grenade discovered in High Street construction site - live updates
The grenade was discovered in a construction site in Acton High Street
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay