see plans for swanky new Colindale homes

Newsgallerysee plans for swanky new Colindale homes ShareByFrederica Miller16:28, 16 MAR 2018The site will have a "work hub" and promises to provide new jobs (Image: Brent Council)1 of 7Brent Council's Planning Committee approved plans for the project on Wednesday (March 14) (Image: Brent Council)2 of 7The space will have landscaped gardens (Image: Brent Council)3 of 7The homes will all have basement car parking and cycle storage (Image: Brent Council)4 of 7There will be a two-storey, 4,051m office building and several blocks of flats (Image: Brent Council)5 of 7Developers Rolfe Judd Planning will build a range of two-storey to nine-story buildings to be used by residents and businesses. (Image: Brent Council)6 of 7Derelict site in Capitol Way set to be transformed (Image: Brent Council)7 of 7