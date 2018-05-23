See Perivale-born musician Nicky Hopkins playing with Rock legends

NewsgallerySee Perivale-born musician Nicky Hopkins playing with Rock legends ShareByFrederica Miller14:16, 23 MAY 2018Hopkins with Ronnie Wood (Image: The Nicky Hopkins Family Archive)1 of 6Hopkins fans who help fund the memorial bench can have their name listed on the reverse side of it (Image: John Wood)2 of 6Hopkins with Jerry Lee Lewis (Image: The Nicky Hopkins Family Archive)3 of 6Hopkins and Rod Stewart (Image: The Nicky Hopkins Family archive)4 of 6Hopkins in concert with the Rolling Stones (Image: The Nicky Hopkins Family Archive)5 of 6The memorial bench to session pianist Nicky Hopkins will be in the shape of a keyboard (Image: The Nicky Hopkins Family Archive)6 of 6