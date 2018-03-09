Load mobile navigation
See inside Boxpark Wembley

  1. Boxpark CEO Roger Wade believes the venue will be a hub for football fans1 of 8
  2. The two-tier venue will be completely indoors2 of 8
  3. Brand new images show how Boxpark Wembley will look3 of 8
  4. How the inside of Boxpark could look4 of 8
  5. Wembley's Boxpark will be the biggest yet5 of 8
  6. The Boxpark will have a BoxBar, selling craft beers, fine wines and spirits.6 of 8
  7. Boxpark's Wembley site is due to open on Olympic Way in Wembley Park in 20187 of 8
  8. Food and drink vendors from across the capital will occupy Wembley Boxpark's 29 units8 of 8
