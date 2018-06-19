See Feltham families fighting to keep their homes

NewsgallerySee Feltham families fighting to keep their homes ShareByFrederica Miller20:00, 19 JUN 2018Four generations of Feltham families who run fun fairs could be kicked out of their homes by the council (Image: Get West London)1 of 12David and Lily Rowe - "We want to keep what we already have" (Image: Get West London)2 of 12Yasmin Parnham at her house with fellow showman Sarah Jarvis (Image: Surrey Advertiser)3 of 12Yasmin Parnham stands proudly outside her brother's house (Image: Get West London)4 of 12The families take their fun fairs all over London (Image: Surrey Advertiser)5 of 12Feltham showmen need to live where they can store and maintain their fairground equipment (Image: Get West London)6 of 12Shomen families have lived in Station Estate Road for 150 years (Image: Surrey Advertiser)7 of 12John Parnham Fun Fairs and Jimmy Noyce are both run by families at the Station Estate site (Image: Get West London)8 of 12Sarah Jarvis's family own this children's Mini Wheel. (Image: Surrey Advertiser)9 of 12Rides get cleaned and checked over at the site (Image: Surrey Advertiser)10 of 12Many of the showmen live in permanent homes (Image: Surrey Advertiser)11 of 12Yasmin Parnham in her house with fellow showman Sarah Jarvis (Image: Surrey Advertiser)12 of 12