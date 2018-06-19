Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

See Feltham families fighting to keep their homes

  • Share
  1. Four generations of Feltham families who run fun fairs could be kicked out of their homes by the council1 of 12
  2. David and Lily Rowe - "We want to keep what we already have"2 of 12
  3. Yasmin Parnham at her house with fellow showman Sarah Jarvis3 of 12
  4. Yasmin Parnham stands proudly outside her brother's house4 of 12
  5. The families take their fun fairs all over London5 of 12
  6. Feltham showmen need to live where they can store and maintain their fairground equipment6 of 12
  7. Shomen families have lived in Station Estate Road for 150 years7 of 12
  8. John Parnham Fun Fairs and Jimmy Noyce are both run by families at the Station Estate site8 of 12
  9. Sarah Jarvis's family own this children's Mini Wheel.9 of 12
  10. Rides get cleaned and checked over at the site10 of 12
  11. Many of the showmen live in permanent homes11 of 12
  12. Yasmin Parnham in her house with fellow showman Sarah Jarvis12 of 12
Ealing London Borough CouncilDancers at Ealing strip club 'dodged CCTV cameras to carry out sex acts with customers'A report claims customers bribed bouncers to "turn a blind eye"
AsdaShocking video shows Asda car park in Hayes used for dangerous street racing stuntA huge crowd was in the car park as the BMW driver "drifted" around pillars and there are fears someone could be killed if the incident is repeated
HayesTeenager stabbed multiple times in late night attack on Coldharbour Lane in HayesThe 18-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds in Coldharbour Lane
WestfieldFirst photos from inside the huge new Primark at Westfield Shepherd's BushThe vast new store has created almost 500 jobs locally, according to Primark
Michael Sobell HospiceNorthwood's Michael Sobell Hospice forced to close inpatient unit after building declared 'unsafe'Patients are being moved to Mount Vernon Hospital while the charity reviews its future
HealthStressed-out City workers are to be quizzed about their health worriesMany employees in the City of London are thought to be anxious about the impact Brexit could have on their jobs
West London NewsSee Feltham families fighting to keep their homes
ChiswickPublic inquiry under way into whether huge Chiswick Curve skyscraper can be builtThe 32-storey tower would be built at Chiswick Roundabout if allowed
Ealing London Borough Council£375,000 to be spent on improving views along River Brent and creating a nature trailThe new greenway will feature nature trails and a forest school
Ealing London Borough CouncilDancers at Ealing strip club 'dodged CCTV cameras to carry out sex acts with customers'A report claims customers bribed bouncers to "turn a blind eye"
Ealing London Borough CouncilDancers at Ealing strip club 'dodged CCTV cameras to carry out sex acts with customers'A report claims customers bribed bouncers to "turn a blind eye"
AsdaShocking video shows Asda car park in Hayes used for dangerous street racing stuntA huge crowd was in the car park as the BMW driver "drifted" around pillars and there are fears someone could be killed if the incident is repeated
WestfieldFirst photos from inside the huge new Primark at Westfield Shepherd's BushThe vast new store has created almost 500 jobs locally, according to Primark
HayesTeenager stabbed multiple times in late night attack on Coldharbour Lane in HayesThe 18-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds in Coldharbour Lane
Michael Sobell HospiceNorthwood's Michael Sobell Hospice forced to close inpatient unit after building declared 'unsafe'Patients are being moved to Mount Vernon Hospital while the charity reviews its future
HealthStressed-out City workers are to be quizzed about their health worriesMany employees in the City of London are thought to be anxious about the impact Brexit could have on their jobs
West London NewsSee Feltham families fighting to keep their homes
ChiswickPublic inquiry under way into whether huge Chiswick Curve skyscraper can be builtThe 32-storey tower would be built at Chiswick Roundabout if allowed
Wembley ArenaHere's how to get Smashing Pumpkins presale tickets for Wembley Arena showThe band are playing just one UK show on their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour in 2018
Ealing London Borough Council£375,000 to be spent on improving views along River Brent and creating a nature trailThe new greenway will feature nature trails and a forest school
Top Stories
Ealing London Borough CouncilDancers at Ealing strip club 'dodged CCTV cameras to carry out sex acts with customers'
A report claims customers bribed bouncers to "turn a blind eye"
CrimePolice expert fears London's moped crime 'epidemic' will get worse
A former Met Police detective explains all you need to know about moped crime plaguing London
ChiswickPublic inquiry under way into whether huge Chiswick Curve skyscraper can be builtThe 32-storey tower would be built at Chiswick Roundabout if allowed
EalingPolice commander who was victim of racism as a child is determined others don't suffer
Chief Superintendent Paul Martin describes how he was stabbed while growing up in London
WestfieldFirst photos from inside the huge new Primark at Westfield Shepherd's Bush
The vast new store has created almost 500 jobs locally, according to Primark
AsdaNo arrests over driver filmed performing crazy stunt in car park of Asda in HayesOne local councillor fears someone will be killed if more isn't done to clamp down on street racing stunts
Michael Sobell HospiceNorthwood's Michael Sobell Hospice forced to close inpatient unit after building declared 'unsafe'
Patients are being moved to Mount Vernon Hospital while the charity reviews its future
West London NewsMum and daughter who helped Britain's youngest female terror plotter plan attacks is jailed
Mina Dich and her daughters Rizlaine and Safaa Boular plotted terror attacks on central London
Traffic and TravelBrent Street closed and people evacuated after Hendon shop dramatically collapses - live updatesA 20-metre stretch of roof crashed to the ground in Hendon on Monday afternoon (June 18)
Hanworth'There was blood all over his legs' - Hanworth neighbours help man 'stabbed 10 times' on their doorstep
Birch Road residents rallied together to help a stabbing victim attacked on their doorstep on Saturday night (June 16)
West London NewsBody found in search for missing Brent man Ballentyne Hylton
Ballentyne Hylton has not been seen since August 5, 2017
NortholtLovely pictures show huge crowds in Hillingdon to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Air Force
The Royal Air Force's Freedom of Hillingdon Parade was watched by thousands in Uxbridge on Thursday (June 14)