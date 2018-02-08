See the drug wrappers and foils left on the doorstep of a family home in Hanwell

NewsgallerySee the drug wrappers and foils left on the doorstep of a family home in HanwellSallie Campbell says her life has been made "hell" by drug users and dealers who have reportedly targeted her property. ShareByKaty Clifton17:25, 8 FEB 2018 (Image: Sallie Campbell)1 of 7"I won't leave that house now without having someone with me" (Image: Sallie Campbell)2 of 7Used wrappers left outside the property (Image: Sallie Campbell)3 of 7The state outside Sallie's Hanwell home (Image: Sallie Campbell)4 of 7"The used needles and foil wraps on my stairs are a danger to my daughter" (Image: Sallie Campbell)5 of 7Foils, needles and wrappers are found daily outside the Hanwell property (Image: Sallie Campbell)6 of 7The property in Cherington Road is said to be targeted by drug users and dealers (Image: Sallie Campbell)7 of 7