See the drug wrappers and foils left on the doorstep of a family home in Hanwell

Sallie Campbell says her life has been made "hell" by drug users and dealers who have reportedly targeted her property.

  1. 1 of 7
  2. "I won't leave that house now without having someone with me"2 of 7
  3. Used wrappers left outside the property3 of 7
  4. The state outside Sallie's Hanwell home4 of 7
  5. "The used needles and foil wraps on my stairs are a danger to my daughter"5 of 7
  6. Foils, needles and wrappers are found daily outside the Hanwell property6 of 7
  7. The property in Cherington Road is said to be targeted by drug users and dealers7 of 7
