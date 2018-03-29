See black smoke pour from Chelsea flat blaze pour out of block

NewsgallerySee black smoke pour from Chelsea flat blaze pour out of block ShareByFrederica Miller12:04, 29 MAR 2018Black smoke billowed out of building (Image: Rob McGibbon)1 of 9London Fire Brigade cordoned off the building while its officers battled the fire (Image: London Fire Brigade)2 of 9Emergency services were called to the blaze and found nobody was hurt (Image: Rob McGibbon)3 of 9Six fire engines were sent to tackle the fire in Chelsea (Image: Rob McGibbon)4 of 9Smoke billowed out the first floor window of the flats (Image: Rob McGibbon)5 of 9Firefighters inside the building (Image: Rob McGibbon)6 of 9Dark smoke poured out from the Chelsea mansion block (Image: Rob McGibbon)7 of 9Fire engines at scene of Chelsea mansion block fire (Image: London Fire Brigade)8 of 9Chelsea flat fire in Flood Street (Image: Rob McGibbon)9 of 9