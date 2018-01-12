Load mobile navigation
Police at Ollgar Close

  1. Police are at the scene following a fatal stabbing in nearby Old oak Road1 of 10
  2. Two man have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the stabbing2 of 10
  3. Police said they are at Ollgar Close following 'another serious incident'3 of 10
  4. Around 10 officers are at the scene on Friday (January 12) afternoon4 of 10
  5. Ollgar Close is sealed off5 of 10
  6. A 25-year-old man died from a stab wound on Thursday (January 11)6 of 10
  7. Police at Ollgar Close7 of 10
  8. Police have taped off the area in Shepherd's Bush8 of 10
  9. Officers are currently 'covering a large scene at Ollgar Close'9 of 10
  10. Police at the scene10 of 10
knife crimeShepherd's Bush stabbing: Flats block and woodland sealed off by police after man dies
Police are "currently covering a large scene" following the death of a 25-year-old man in Old Oak Road
Shepherd's BushShepherd's Bush murder investigation officers reveal final moments of victim and that 'a number of people may have been involved'
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder but police believe others may have been involved
