Pictures show huge fire destroy field of crops
Frederica Miller
09:18, 11 JUL 2018
Updated07:59, 12 JUL 2018
The fire was "a terrifying and dangerous" ordeal for everyone who worked to put it out
A tractor used to try and stop the fire spreading also caught alight
Landowner Colin Rayner said this was "the fire we were hoping to avoid"
Firefighters and farm staff worked tirelessly to put out the fire
28 hectares of crops were destroyed in the vicious fire
Huge plumes of smoke rose up from the field fire