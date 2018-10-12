Load mobile navigation
Pictures show how the Hayes fatal shooting unfolded as the murder investigation continues

Pictures from Hayes show the events after a man died from a gunshot wound in Hayes

  1. Reports emerge of a crash in West Drayton Road1 of 12
  2. An air ambulance has landed nearby2 of 12
  3. The car has ploughed into several pedestrians, who are rushed to hospital3 of 12
  4. It emerges the passenger of the car has suffered a gunshot4 of 12
  5. Police begin to investigate the shooting5 of 12
  6. Police swarm the car park of Lidl in Uxbridge Road, Hayes6 of 12
  7. The man who was shot has been declared dead at the scene7 of 12
  8. Murder investigators arrive at the scene8 of 12
  9. The cordon in West Drayton Road is guarded by specialist officers9 of 12
  10. The driver of the silver Mercedes has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving10 of 12
  11. The crime scene outside the Uxbridge Road Lidl in Hayes remains in place overnight11 of 12
  12. Although Lidl denies the shooting took place in store, the store remains "closed indefinitely12 of 12
Hayes shooting: Police reveal where and when man was shot as murder investigation continues
Initial reports suggested the shooting was at Lidl, but police have now revealed the actual location
Hayes shooting: Police reveal where and when man was shot as murder investigation continues
Initial reports suggested the shooting was at Lidl, but police have now revealed the actual location
Hayes shooting: Police reveal where and when man was shot as murder investigation continues
Initial reports suggested the shooting was at Lidl, but police has now revealed the actual location
