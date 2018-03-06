Pictures from scene of murder probe in Twickenham

NewsgalleryPictures from scene of murder probe in TwickenhamA woman in her 40s was found stabbed to death at a property in South Road, TW2, on Monday afternoon (March 5), while her husband and children were found dead on a beach. ShareByKaty Clifton15:49, 6 MAR 2018A woman in her 40s was found stabbed to death at a property in South Road on Monday (March 5) (Image: Goolistan Cooper)1 of 10Metropolitan Police believe the victim's husband and two sons were found dead later that day on the East Sussex seafront (Image: Goolistan Cooper)2 of 10The 57-year-old man and two boys, aged seven and 10, are yet to be formally identified (Image: Goolistan Cooper)3 of 10Police first attended the Twickenham address at 5.54pm after concerns were raised about its residents (Image: Goolistan Cooper)4 of 10The woman in her 40s was found dead at the scene after suffering stab wounds (Image: Goolistan Cooper)5 of 10Sussex Police has confirmed it found the bodies of a man and two young boys at Birling Gap seafront, Eastbourne (Image: Goolistan Cooper)6 of 10Police believe the bodies found in East Sussex are those of the dead woman’s husband and two sons (Image: Goolistan Cooper)7 of 10An investigation into the deaths has been launched by the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command (Image: Goolistan Cooper)8 of 10Forensic officers remain at the scene in Twickenham as the murder probe continues (Image: Steve Porter)9 of 10No arrests have yet been made as enquiries into what happened continue (Image: Steve Porter)10 of 10