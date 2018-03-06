Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Pictures from scene of murder probe in Twickenham

A woman in her 40s was found stabbed to death at a property in South Road, TW2, on Monday afternoon (March 5), while her husband and children were found dead on a beach.

  1. A woman in her 40s was found stabbed to death at a property in South Road on Monday (March 5)1 of 10
  2. Metropolitan Police believe the victim's husband and two sons were found dead later that day on the East Sussex seafront2 of 10
  3. The 57-year-old man and two boys, aged seven and 10, are yet to be formally identified3 of 10
  4. Police first attended the Twickenham address at 5.54pm after concerns were raised about its residents4 of 10
  5. The woman in her 40s was found dead at the scene after suffering stab wounds5 of 10
  6. Sussex Police has confirmed it found the bodies of a man and two young boys at Birling Gap seafront, Eastbourne6 of 10
  7. Police believe the bodies found in East Sussex are those of the dead woman’s husband and two sons7 of 10
  8. An investigation into the deaths has been launched by the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command8 of 10
  9. Forensic officers remain at the scene in Twickenham as the murder probe continues9 of 10
  10. No arrests have yet been made as enquiries into what happened continue10 of 10
