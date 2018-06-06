Load mobile navigation
Mandarin Oriental hotel fire in Knightsbridge

Pictures from the massive hotel fire in the Knightsbridge area of London

  1. Smoke could be seen billowing from the top of the building for miles around1 of 12
  2. 2 of 12
  3. Aerial ladder platforms were needed at the 12-storey luxury hotel3 of 12
  4. Firefighters working with water jets at a great height to try to contain the flames4 of 12
  5. 5 of 12
  6. More of the smoke seen from a distance6 of 12
  7. Emergency services at the scene7 of 12
  8. More than 100 firefighters attended the incident8 of 12
  9. 9 of 12
  10. 10 of 12
  11. 11 of 12
  12. 12 of 12
