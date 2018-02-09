Load mobile navigation
Looking back at the world famous Oxford Street Christmas lights

  1. Christmas lights and decorations in Oxford Street, London 19621 of 8
  2. Christmas shopping, December 20052 of 8
  3. Elaine Charlson and Patricia Taylor turn on the Christmas lights in Oxford Street with Robbie Williams, Emma Bunton and Jamie Theakston, 20123 of 8
  4. Jessie J performs at the official switching on of the Christmas lights, on Oxford Street, in central London, on Tuesday November 12, 2013.4 of 8
  5. Shoppers in Oxford Street during Christmas 20145 of 8
  6. Oxford Street will turn their Christmas lights on November 7
    Oxford Street Christmas lights 20156 of 8
  7. Christmas lighting displays in Oxford Street on December 8, 20157 of 8
  8. Oxford Street Christmas lights 20158 of 8
