London Marathon 2018

  1. 1 of 11
  2. Runners cross over Tower Bridge during the London Marathon2 of 11
  3. Prince Harry poses with David Weir of Great Britain and Madison de Rozario of Australia as they receive their trophies3 of 11
  4. Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women's race4 of 11
  5. Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the Men's Marathon5 of 11
  6. UK icon Mo Farah tackling the 26.2 mile marathon6 of 11
  7. Sir Mo Farah finishes third in the Men's Marathon7 of 11
  8. Doreen Lawrence (centre) poses for a photo with marathon runners who are running in aid of the Stephen Lawrence Charity Trust8 of 11
  9. Wonder Woman took on the challenge9 of 11
  10. Fancy dress runners at the finish line10 of 11
  11. TV presenter Sophie Rayworth poses with her medal11 of 11
