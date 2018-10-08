Jess Shepherd was "always smiling"

NewsgalleryJess Shepherd was "always smiling"Share ByFrederica Miller14:09, 8 OCT 2018Updated14:10, 8 OCT 2018Jess said: "if you worry, you can't enjoy life" (Image: Rachael Wells photography)1 of 9Jess gained a huge social media following in her lifetime for the gutsy way she dealt with "Boris" - the nickname she gave her tumor (Image: Rachael Wells photography)2 of 9Jess said "don't be sad, it's a waste of a day" (Image: Jake Darling)3 of 9Jess wanted a pink funeral (Image: Jake Darling)4 of 9Mourners at Jess's funeral dressed in pink instead of black5 of 9Jess made sure there would be dancing and singing at her FUNeral (Image: Jake Darling)6 of 9One mourner honoured Jess's wishes by attending her FUNeral dressed as the Pink Panther (Image: Jake Darling)7 of 9Shops and businesses in Harefield were decorated in memory of Jess Shepherd for a week following her funeral (Image: Suzy Flood)8 of 9Always laughing, Jess posed for a jokey photo with Boris Johnson in 20169 of 9