Hundreds protest outside Hounslow Council against Feltham redevelopment plans

  1. Showman Yasmin Parnham wielded a banner which read 'No taking us showman for a ride!"1 of 8
  2. Community members young and old attended the picket2 of 8
  3. Yasmin Parnham (centre) and fellow Showmen brought a bold banner to the protest3 of 8
  4. "Save Our Showman"4 of 8
  5. "The Showman must go on!"5 of 8
  6. "Funfair dismissal"6 of 8
  7. Around 200 people attended the protest outside Hounslow Council7 of 8
  8. "Hands off our homes"8 of 8
