Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Highlights from Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan 2018

Thousands lined the streets for the annual celebration of Vaisakhi in Southall on Sunday (April 8)

  • Share
  1. The procession reached the The Broadway just after 4pm1 of 9
  2. Thousands braved the rain to attended the Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan2 of 9
  3. Walpole police officers enjoying the festivities3 of 9
  4. A number of roads were closed throughout the Vaisakhi celebrations4 of 9
  5. Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan5 of 9
  6. Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan on April 86 of 9
  7. The streets of Southall were awash with orange on Sunday (April 8)7 of 9
  8. Roads were affected by the annual celebration8 of 9
  9. Thousands attended for the Southall Nagar Kirtan procession9 of 9
HounslowPolice called to illegal rave at Toys R Us in Hounslow
"Raves R Us" was spray-painted onto the former store's sign
Harrow and Wealdstone StationYoung man dies after being hit by a train at Harrow and Wealdstone station
A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene
UxbridgeUxbridge vet who gave false health cards to Hayes puppy farming gang convicted of fraud
The puppy farming gang sold thousands of sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting owners
HounslowFamily of missing man who works in Hounslow make desperate appeal in hope he is found
Guy Berry has been missing since Sunday, April 1
WestminsterHorrific footage shows fatal Trafalgar Square attack which left 'larger than life' man in vegetative state
Desmond O'Beirne, 51, was brutally attacked and died of his injuries six months later
Kensal RiseNine things that will make you want to visit Kensal Rise right away
Independent cafés, popular pubs and a non-for-profit cinema there's tons to celebrate around this special strip of Chamberlayne Road
UxbridgeUxbridge vet who gave false health cards to Hayes puppy farming gang convicted of fraud
The puppy farming gang sold thousands of sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting owners
FelthamFeltham lorry driver spared jail after causing death of Labour peer outside House of Lords
The driver crashed into Lord Taylor of Blackburn at a zebra crossing
HillingdonCould Labour win Conservative-dominated Hillingdon council for first time in 20 years?
65 seats will be up for grabs at the Hillingdon London Borough Council elections on May 3
TwitterOxford Circus incident: Olly Murs hints at 'cover-up' over false shooting reports during Black Friday mass panic
The Voice judge, who was criticised for tweeting about 'gun shots' is adamant 'something' happened despite police saying no
HounslowPolice called to illegal rave at Toys R Us in Hounslow
"Raves R Us" was spray-painted onto the former store's sign
Harrow and Wealdstone StationYoung man dies after being hit by a train at Harrow and Wealdstone station
A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene
HounslowFamily of missing man who works in Hounslow make desperate appeal in hope he is found
Guy Berry has been missing since Sunday, April 1
UxbridgeUxbridge vet who gave false health cards to Hayes puppy farming gang convicted of fraud
The puppy farming gang sold thousands of sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting owners
Fulham FCLeeds United take Fulham youngster on two-week scholarship trial
The 18-year-old defender is on trial with Leeds as their U23 side took on Millwall this afternoon
Kensal RiseNine things that will make you want to visit Kensal Rise right away
Independent cafés, popular pubs and a non-for-profit cinema there's tons to celebrate around this special strip of Chamberlayne Road
UxbridgeUxbridge vet who gave false health cards to Hayes puppy farming gang convicted of fraud
The puppy farming gang sold thousands of sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting owners
FelthamFeltham lorry driver spared jail after causing death of Labour peer outside House of Lords
The driver crashed into Lord Taylor of Blackburn at a zebra crossing
Ryan FredericksAleksandar Mitrovic has added the missing piece to the Fulham puzzle, claims Ryan Fredericks
Another goal from the Newcastle loanee saw Fulham extend their unbeaten run to 19, and Fredericks believes he's added everything to the side
HillingdonCould Labour win Conservative-dominated Hillingdon council for first time in 20 years?
65 seats will be up for grabs at the Hillingdon London Borough Council elections on May 3
Top Stories
UxbridgeUxbridge vet who gave false health cards to Hayes puppy farming gang convicted of fraud
The puppy farming gang sold thousands of sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting owners
HounslowFamily of missing man who works in Hounslow make desperate appeal in hope he is found
Guy Berry has been missing since Sunday, April 1
FelthamFeltham lorry driver spared jail after causing death of Labour peer outside House of Lords
The driver crashed into Lord Taylor of Blackburn at a zebra crossing
WestminsterHorrific footage shows fatal Trafalgar Square attack which left 'larger than life' man in vegetative state
Desmond O'Beirne, 51, was brutally attacked and died of his injuries six months later
Harrow and Wealdstone StationYoung man dies after being hit by a train at Harrow and Wealdstone station
A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene
HousingMore than 750 new homes in Harrow on the Hill and Northwood to be built on TfL land
The developments will also see stations get step free access, retail space and improved bus services
SouthallVaisakhi Nagar Kirtan 2018: Thousands of brightly-clad worshippers brave rain for Southall festivities
Take a look at the highlights from this year's event which took place on Sunday (April 8)
HillingdonCould Labour win Conservative-dominated Hillingdon council for first time in 20 years?
65 seats will be up for grabs at the Hillingdon London Borough Council elections on May 3
Grenfell Tower fireWoman jailed for claiming Grenfell Tower fire left her widowed to get money
Joyce Msokeri was jailed for four-and-a-half years
Metropolitan PoliceTwo men dead and five in hospital after 'possible carbon monoxide leak' in Edgware home
Five people, including two children, were taken to hospital from the multiple occupancy house in Bacon Lane
HounslowPolice called to illegal rave at Toys R Us in Hounslow
"Raves R Us" was spray-painted onto the former store's sign
WealdstoneKnife crime in London: Male seen 'waving MACHETE in Harrow street' arrested
He was arrested on Sunday (April 8) after he was seen waving a machete in the street
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay