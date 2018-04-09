Highlights from Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan 2018

NewsgalleryHighlights from Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan 2018Thousands lined the streets for the annual celebration of Vaisakhi in Southall on Sunday (April 8) ShareByKaty Clifton12:58, 9 APR 2018Updated14:05, 9 APR 2018The procession reached the The Broadway just after 4pm (Image: Arif Hussain)1 of 9Thousands braved the rain to attended the Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan (Image: Arif Hussain)2 of 9Walpole police officers enjoying the festivities3 of 9A number of roads were closed throughout the Vaisakhi celebrations (Image: Arif Hussain)4 of 9Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan (Image: Arif Hussain)5 of 9Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan on April 8 (Image: Arif Hussain)6 of 9The streets of Southall were awash with orange on Sunday (April 8) (Image: Arif Hussain)7 of 9Roads were affected by the annual celebration (Image: Walpole Police)8 of 9Thousands attended for the Southall Nagar Kirtan procession (Image: Walpole Police)9 of 9