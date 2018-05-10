Here's what you can expect at Tell Your Friends

NewsgalleryHere's what you can expect at Tell Your FriendsFormer Made in Chelsea stars Tiffany and Lucy Watson have opened a vegan restaurant in Parsons Green ShareByKaty Clifton11:27, 10 MAY 2018Updated11:29, 10 MAY 2018A range of vegan food is served (Image: Tell Your Friends)1 of 11Former Made in Chelsea stars are hoping to make being vegan more accessible (Image: Tell Your Friends)2 of 11British classics, like vegan-style chicken bites, are served in the restaurant (Image: Tell Your Friends)3 of 11Espresso Martinis are on the menu at the new Parsons Green restaurant (Image: Tell Your Friends)4 of 11Tell Your Friends restaurant opened on Monday May 1 (Image: Tell Your Friends)5 of 11The vegan restaurant has a range of cocktails and mocktails (Image: Tell Your Friends)6 of 11G&T, anyone? (Image: Tell Your Friends)7 of 11A number of delicious smoothies are on the menu (Image: Tell Your Friends)8 of 11A number of delicious smoothies are on the menu (Image: Tell Your Friends)9 of 11A number of delicious smoothies are on the menu (Image: Tell Your Friends)10 of 11Tell Your Friends has opened in Parsons Green11 of 11