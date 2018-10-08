News gallery

Harrow and Wealdstone rail crash in pictures: Remembering the tragedy 66 years on

It was a foggy morning in 1952, when a train speeding from Perth to Euston smashed into the back of a parked train at platform six of Harrow and Wealdstone station. Seconds later an express train heading to Liverpool in the opposite direction, crashed into the debris and catapulted into a footbridge. The tragedy killed 112 people and injured 300 more and to date is the most catastrophic train crash to happen during peace time in England. That day the Harrow Observer reported the horrific accident and 66 years later, getwestlondon pays tribute to the victims. Remembering the day, pensioner Sylvia describes the moment her husband who was travelling on one of the trains walked through the door, having survived the horrific accident. "I was standing in the garden and there were helicopters," she told the Headstone Manor and Museum. "The front door opened and my husband walked in and I said 'oh you haven't gone to work?' "He said, 'no there has been a big train crash and I was in the first carriage that wasn't thrown off the rails. He was very very lucky."