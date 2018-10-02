Harley-Davidson biker meet at The Ace Cafe

NewsgalleryHarley-Davidson biker meet at The Ace CafeShare ByFrederica Miller12:31, 2 OCT 2018Updated12:33, 2 OCT 2018Harley-Davidson riders gather at the Ace Cafe for monthly meets (Image: Darren Pepe)1 of 14Bikers have met at London's Ace Cafe for 80 years (Image: Darren Pepe)2 of 14We spoke to Harley-Davidson riders to find out if they really are tough as they appear (Image: Darren Pepe)3 of 14Harley-Davidson's are the Hell's Angels' bike of choice (Image: Get West London)4 of 14According to Harley riders the best thing about the bikes is customising them (Image: Darren Pepe)5 of 14David Kersh joked the only biker gang he was a member of was a Facebook group (Image: Get West London)6 of 14Mill Hill man Richard Adler has been coming to the Ace Cafe since he was 18 (Image: Get West London)7 of 14Ace Cafe used to be back on Harley nights but some regulars say numbers in recent years have dwindled (Image: Get West London)8 of 14A handful of bikers at the meet were wearing Harley Davidson emblazoned jackets (Image: Get West London)9 of 14Johnny wishbone customised his Harley so it "lights up like a Christmas tree" (Image: Get West London)10 of 1437-year-old Michael Kott says he's never wanted to be in a biker gang (Image: Get West London)11 of 14Johnny Wishbone has been a biker since he was 16 and an Ace Cafe regular for more than 20 years (Image: Get West London)12 of 14The Ace Cafe in Wembley has been a haunt for bikers since the 1930s and holds regular meet-up events (Image: Get West London)13 of 14The Ace Cafe holds monthly Harley-Davidson nights (Image: Darren Pepe)14 of 14