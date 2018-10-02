Load mobile navigation
Harley-Davidson biker meet at The Ace Cafe

  1. Harley-Davidson riders gather at the Ace Cafe for monthly meets1 of 14
  2. Bikers have met at London's Ace Cafe for 80 years2 of 14
  3. We spoke to Harley-Davidson riders to find out if they really are tough as they appear3 of 14
  4. Harley-Davidson's are the Hell's Angels' bike of choice4 of 14
  5. According to Harley riders the best thing about the bikes is customising them5 of 14
  6. David Kersh joked the only biker gang he was a member of was a Facebook group6 of 14
  7. Mill Hill man Richard Adler has been coming to the Ace Cafe since he was 187 of 14
  8. Ace Cafe used to be back on Harley nights but some regulars say numbers in recent years have dwindled8 of 14
  9. A handful of bikers at the meet were wearing Harley Davidson emblazoned jackets9 of 14
  10. Johnny wishbone customised his Harley so it "lights up like a Christmas tree"10 of 14
  11. 37-year-old Michael Kott says he's never wanted to be in a biker gang11 of 14
  12. Johnny Wishbone has been a biker since he was 16 and an Ace Cafe regular for more than 20 years12 of 14
  13. The Ace Cafe in Wembley has been a haunt for bikers since the 1930s and holds regular meet-up events13 of 14
  14. The Ace Cafe holds monthly Harley-Davidson nights14 of 14
