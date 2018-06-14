Grenfell Tower fire anniversary: Pictures from commemorations a year on

NewsgalleryGrenfell Tower fire anniversary: Pictures from commemorations a year on ShareByTom Matthews13:07, 14 JUN 2018Updated13:19, 14 JUN 2018People arrive for the Grenfell Tower anniversary minute's silence (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)1 of 11Families of victims of the Grenfell Tower fire attend a memorial service in the first anniversary (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)2 of 11A mourner, who lost her sister in the fire, arrives for the Grenfell Tower memorial service at St Helen’s Church (Image: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)3 of 11People arrive for the Grenfell Tower fire minute's silence to mark the first anniversary (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)4 of 11Tributes near Latimer Road, close to Grenfell Tower in west London (Image: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)5 of 11Messages left on a board near Latimer Road, in west London, in memory of the people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire (Image: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)6 of 11A woman arrives at St Helen's Church, in North Kensington, carrying a large flower tribute ahead of a Grenfell Tower fire memorial service (Image: David Meirzoeff/PA Wire)7 of 11London Ambulance Service staff arrive for the Grenfell Tower anniversary minute's silence and mosaic unveiling at the base of the tower (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)8 of 11A woman lights a candle at the memorial outside Grenfell Tower in memory of those who lost their lives in the fire (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)9 of 11Grenfell Tower and neighbouring blocks were illuminated green 12 months on from the disastrous fire that claimed 72 lives (Image: PA)10 of 11A community campaign illuminated Grenfell Tower green in a show of solidarity a year on from the tragic fire (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)11 of 11More OnGrenfell Tower fire