Grenfell Tower fire anniversary: Pictures from commemorations a year on

  1. People arrive for the Grenfell Tower anniversary minute's silence
  2. Families of victims of the Grenfell Tower fire attend a memorial service in the first anniversary
  3. A mourner, who lost her sister in the fire, arrives for the Grenfell Tower memorial service at St Helen’s Church
  4. People arrive for the Grenfell Tower fire minute's silence to mark the first anniversary
  5. Tributes near Latimer Road, close to Grenfell Tower in west London
  6. Messages left on a board near Latimer Road, in west London, in memory of the people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire
  7. A woman arrives at St Helen's Church, in North Kensington, carrying a large flower tribute ahead of a Grenfell Tower fire memorial service
  8. London Ambulance Service staff arrive for the Grenfell Tower anniversary minute's silence and mosaic unveiling at the base of the tower
  9. A woman lights a candle at the memorial outside Grenfell Tower in memory of those who lost their lives in the fire
  10. Grenfell Tower and neighbouring blocks were illuminated green 12 months on from the disastrous fire that claimed 72 lives10 of 11
  11. A community campaign illuminated Grenfell Tower green in a show of solidarity a year on from the tragic fire11 of 11
