Gorgeous tattoos to commemorate Jess

Members of Jess' family and close friends got her hashtag #roarforjess inked as a memorial to her

  1. Steve Evans from Mantra 2 Tattoo hard at work1 of 8
  2. Steve Evans was inspired to help the family after following Jess' story online for years2 of 8
  3. Grandmother Louise Walker had the design drawn on her wrist3 of 8
  4. A close-up of Louise's tattoo4 of 8
  5. Jess's grandfather Steve Walker got it inked on his chest, his first tattoo ever5 of 8
  6. Her uncle Tony English got the design on his neck6 of 8
  7. Another loved one opted to have it tattooed on her lower stomach7 of 8
  8. A close-up of the design on a loved one's foot8 of 8
