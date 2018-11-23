Gorgeous tattoos to commemorate Jess

NewsgalleryGorgeous tattoos to commemorate JessMembers of Jess' family and close friends got her hashtag #roarforjess inked as a memorial to herShare ByVicky Munro18:36, 23 NOV 2018Updated18:38, 23 NOV 2018Steve Evans from Mantra 2 Tattoo hard at work (Image: Louise Walker)1 of 8Steve Evans was inspired to help the family after following Jess' story online for years (Image: Louise Walker)2 of 8Grandmother Louise Walker had the design drawn on her wrist (Image: Louise Walker)3 of 8A close-up of Louise's tattoo (Image: Louise Walker)4 of 8Jess's grandfather Steve Walker got it inked on his chest, his first tattoo ever (Image: Louise Walker)5 of 8Her uncle Tony English got the design on his neck (Image: Louise Walker)6 of 8Another loved one opted to have it tattooed on her lower stomach (Image: Louise Walker)7 of 8A close-up of the design on a loved one's foot (Image: Louise Walker)8 of 8